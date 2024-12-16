A South African woman posted a video expressing frustration over her boyfriend's thoughtless behaviour

The emotional clip showed her heartbreak as she contemplated the future of their strained relationship

Social media users flooded the comments section, urging her to reclaim her self-worth and walk away

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A Mzansi woman complained about her boyfriend on social media. Image: @lucia_makhudu

Source: TikTok

Yoh, dating an inconsiderate person is the pits. One woman’s mjolo drama had her venting on TikTok after her boyfriend didn’t come home.

Woman complains about bae's whereabouts

The clip on her page @lucia_makhudu showed her visibly upset. She fought back tears while narrating her struggles. The lady said she is considering leaving and returning home to her family.

The heartbreaking video got over 209,000 views and 600 shares on the platform in just one day.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in with advice

The comments section lit up with women urging her to choose herself. Others shared their own stories of bouncing back from toxic relationships.

Read a few comments below:

@Chimurenga said:

"Guys why are you scared of being single?"

@Koketjo wrote:

"If ke mopedi, he's already in Limpopo girl."

@AngiliqueOlifant commented:

"Y’all are still young to experience such. 😔"

@Mbalenhle_peace mentioned:

"Thinking he went to see Chris brown is just being delusional. 🤣😭😭 This video is so funny."

@Elisheva stated:

"Men prioritise their happiness. Choose yourself and go home."

@Sandie shared:

"I married a man that would do this at least 2/3 times a month on weekends. It hurts but I’m glad I’m no longer with him. Weekends used to give me so much anxiety."

@Basetsana_Monnapula typed:

"Now I am fully judging you if you stay my sister. 😭😭"

@VeronicaMorgets added:

"He is with the love of his life. 😩"

@MuofheVanessa suggested:

"Go home sesi, he’s not worth it."

3 Mzansi women facing mjolo woes

A woman tearfully shared the sudden end of her relationship in a video that has garnered widespread sympathy online.

Expressing her frustration with a terrible relationship, a woman declared she was tired of her boyfriend, making her story relatable to many in Mzansi.

After her husband failed to come home for two days, a woman took revenge, capturing the attention of viewers online.

Source: Briefly News