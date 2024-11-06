A Mzansi woman went on TikTok to vent about her two-week-old relationship that has taken a turn.

In the video, she expresses her confusion over her partner’s sudden change in behaviour after their couple's trip

The emotional footage sparked a debate about love and attachment in the early stage of relationships

A woman vented about her relationship problems on social media. Image: @releymenyatso

Source: TikTok

A lady recently complained about her two-week-old relationship on social media.

Woman shares heartbreak story

After taking a year off from dating, she finally found a guy, but everything changed after their trip. In her tearful TikTok video on the account @releymenyatso, she expresses how she’s now the only one reaching out. That has left her confused and heartbroken.

Relationship video circulates on TikTok

The clip stunned many people because she had already fallen for the guy in such a short time. Within a day, the footage had already clocked over 78,000 views.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi weighs in

Mzansi TikTokkers rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on the situation. Some offered her support and reminded her to stay strong.

See some reactions below:

@Retha-betsoeRiriMa shared:

"Your story is exactly like mine. He took me out on a very nice picnic and he asked me to be his girlfriend after we spent the whole weekend he became cold."

@HomeOfBeauty mentioned:

"I think he just got what he wanted, I’m so sorry sis for you to be going through this. 🥺"

@Puleng Pholo wrote:

"Girl as long as he didn't leave you with a stranger in the belly. Now wipe those tears and go out and live life. ❤️ You will forget about him eventually."

@Thandeka stated:

"Don’t text him ever again."

@BofBof wrote:

"There is no time to rest, move on immediately. Dating has no formula. You can wait two years and still get hurt."

@XOLIEBAE commented:

"Never let a man tell you twice that he doesn’t want you."

@Mvangs added:

"He is not worth it babe. You'll be okay, trust me. 🥰"

@Gracy typed:

"When someone ghosts you, ghosteka nawe oe."

Woman eavesdropping on bf's call ends in heartbreak

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman’s sneaky attempt to catch her boyfriend in action ended in heartbreak when she eavesdropped on his phone call.

She explains in a video how she pretended to be asleep in the car while her boyfriend stepped out to take the call privately.

Source: Briefly News