A gent who had been shopping in a busy mall spotted a gorgeous lady occupied with her phone while standing in an endless queue

Her beauty is what instantly caught his attention and made him take out his phone to record her gorgeous physique

The man shared the clip on TikTok and asked his followers to please help him locate her, and he received mixed reactions in the comments

A young South African man developed an instant crush on a beautiful woman he spotted during an errand run.

A young man spotted a pretty lady at the mall and instantly fell in love. Image: @black_g.rsa

Source: TikTok

The gent fell in love with a woman who had been busy on her phone trying to distract herself from the endless queue she was standing in.

Gent falls in love with random pretty girl

Mzansi has seen many lovely couples fall in love in the most random places, like the pair that got engaged at a KFC restaurant and broke the internet. That was one of the most legendary engagements South Africa had witnessed.

Some people fall in love in a taxi and even at groove during a wild night out of drinking and having fun. One Mzansi gentleman shared that he developed an instant crush on a pretty lady at the mall.

The guy had been out shopping on a busy day and spotted a stunning lady busy on her phone, trying to distract herself from the anaconda-like queue she was standing in. The chap pulled out his phone and recorded the lady to post on his TikTok.

He asked his followers to help him locate her and captioned his post:

"Please help me find her. I think I've found my purpose in this world."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to gent falling in love with pretty stranger

Social media users had mixed reactions and commented:

@otlotleng joked:

"That's Cyan Boujee."

@drx told the guy to calm down:

"Gwababa has already saved you, brother let her go."

@Scientist_Sa developed a crush, too:

"Tell us when you find her; I also want her."

@banzakamadesi roasted the gent:

"We want her too, chief. You had your chance. You chose to take a video instead."

Source: Briefly News