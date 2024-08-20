A high school student in Johannesburg shared that she sat in a bathroom stall during her break

The teenager sat on the floor in front of the toilet as she posed for the camera to show people online her reality

Members of the online community did not fail to show the young girl support and share words of encouragement

High school is supposed to be a time to make lifelong memories with friends filled with laughter and shared experiences. Yet, for one local student, these moments are spent isolated from her peers.

Stalling in the bathroom stall

Sibonokuhle Ndlela took to her TikTok account (@poetic.hun) and uploaded a video of herself sitting on the floor in a bathroom stall at her Johannesburg high school. The teen poses for the camera with a neutral expression while other students are heard in the background.

She wrote in the video:

"But then I sit in the bathroom and have lunch by myself because high school is so harsh."

The learner further added in her post's caption:

"Just me and my camera. It’s normal not to have friends."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi shows teen their support

TikTok users gathered under Sibonokuhle's post to show they were there for her and shared their high school experiences.

@lalamashala, who was previously in the same situation, shared:

"This used to be me in high school. I just wanted to say it gets better. Sending love and light."

@caravanniekerk0 told Sibonokuhle:

"Aww, you are such a nice girl. The right friend is out there somewhere waiting for you."

@palgwamz5597 shared words of encouragement when they said:

"This used to be me back in high school, too. Go outside, sit alone in confidence and own that space. Keep being your amazing self. The right person or people will come along. You’ve got this."

@lowkeylukie19 told the online community:

"There is nothing wrong with being alone. I wish I learned at an early age because the real world after high school is wicked."

An emotional @dm_beauty01 wrote:

"This really hurts my heart and brings back memories of not feeling like I belong in any group."

