A high school student who attends an Afrikaans school shared with social media users what it was like

In the video the student uploaded on TikTok, she shared a clip of her classmate dancing and singing, calling it a vibe

Members of the online community took to the learner's comment section to share their thoughts on such a school

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A girl shared her experience attending an Afrikaans school with social media users. Images: @_allthings.crystal

Source: TikTok

A high school pupil answered a question about what it is like attending an Afrikaans school.

Crystal Motoedi, a black student who attends an Afrikaans school she did not identify, took to her TikTok account (@_allthings.crystal) to answer whether it is boring to attend such a school.

The question may have been posed because white students typically attend Afrikaans schools, and the percentage of black students at the school is rather small.

The student also gave viewers a glimpse into her experiences by sharing a clip of a classmate in a vehicle singing and dancing to the popular song Ba Straata by DJ Maphorisa and Visca.

Speaking about her classmates, Crystal stated in her caption:

"They're such a vibe."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to high school girl's video

Crystal's video went viral with over 200,000 views. People also took to the young girl's comment section to share their thoughts.

@its_ur.gurl_angel thought about the potential struggles:

"Imagine doing maths in Afrikaans. I don't even understand maths in English."

@thabz.inside2024 noted in the comment section:

"People are actually missing out."

@its.your.girl_mercy, who found themselves in a similar situation, said:

"People always ask me that question, but they don't know the vibe."

Limpopo woman's daughter speaks fluent Afrikaans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a Limpopo woman's daughter who broke into the most fluent Afrikaans after attending an Afrikaans school for nine months.

The little lady tells her mother about a conversation with a friend who asked her when her birthday party would be. The mother does not say a word. The mother, who was proud to show her daughter off to TikTokkers, had netizens jealous that her daughter could speak the language.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News