A senior at Rusk High School has made history as the school's first Black valedictorian after defeating challenges

Trinity Asberry overcame both academic and personal tribulations, including losing her mum, to make history

The prodigy wants to pursue a pre-nursing programme for two years at Southern University before transferring to the University of Houston

Trinity Asberry is a final-year student at Rusk High School, where she's made history as the first Black valedictorian of the school after overcoming tribulations.

Despite the difficulties she encountered during her studies, she believed that she always had a choice to stand out.

For the past four years, Asberry has worked hard to accomplish her goal of being first in her class. She recently found out that she has become her school's first Black valedictorian, CBS 19 reports.

Photos of Trinity Asberry. Source: CBS 19

Source: UGC

Proud father moment

Her dad, George Andrew Asberry, is proud of her trailblazing accomplishment.

"I'm so proud of her, and I probably tell her 100 times,'' said George Asberry.

Trinity Asberry overcame both academic and personal challenges, including losing her mum, to make history.

As the first Black valedictorian, Trinity hopes her accomplishment will inspire other younger students.

The prodigy plans on pursuing a pre-nursing programme for two years at Southern University before transferring to the University of Houston to complete a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

After she graduates, Asberry will decide between a medical school or starting a career in cosmetic nursing.

Source: Briefly News