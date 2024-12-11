“African Mothers Don’t Play”: Helper’s Dramatic Protective Mode Over Teen in Video Melts Hearts
- A Mzansi man recorded a video of his helper hilariously protesting teenage love with conviction
- The clip shows her comically plotting to stop the romance with kicks and dramatic commentary
- TikTok users in the comments section are raving about her funny no-nonsense protective energy
We all know the drill—African moms don’t play when it comes to love and respect. A young man shared a video of his helper protesting the idea of teenagers dating.
Woman's theatrics captured on camera
The clip shows her in full-on protective mode, and her theatrics are golden. She grilled the teens at her workplace who were amused by her concern. They couldn’t stop laughing, but her passion was undeniable.
Helper's TikTok video gains traction
The video posted on the TikTok page @andy.whittal clocked over 670,000 views and 90,000 likes.
Watch the video below:
South African netizens were thoroughly entertained by her energy and vivid storytelling.
See some comments below:
@CandyCheex wrote:
"This a mom. 💗 She's genuinely concerned about your wellbeing."
@Tebuuuu mentioned:
"She is genuinely concerned I know for sure she stresses her family about this too. 😭😂"
@karabowmalele joked:
"Now the whole of SA is going to be on the look out for a Nigerian boy pastor that speaks Afrikaans."
@Zizipho commented:
"You guys are stressing our mothers. 😂😭"
@ZaneleKhumalo said:
"That's how we as African women are overprotective when comes to our little angels dear. 😂❤️"
@tshegofatsotsiane stated:
"We never had boyfriends till after high school. 🤣🤣🤣 Our African mothers don't play that game."
@Aurora commented:
"🤣🤣🤣 It’s the way she’s seriously worried and they are laughing."
@MignonCronje added:
"They are all family. Only in South Africa. ♥️🇿🇦"
@MmaphaleEniccahmaniso asked:
"More videos please I'm interested. 🤣🤣"
