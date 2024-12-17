A TikTok video of a group of Ama2ks interacting with a mysterious man is making waves online

The kids, twanging away, were initially spooked when the uninvited man showed up at their gate

Viewers couldn’t get enough of the funny clip and their accents, with many cracking jokes about their village experience

Village life hits differently when you're used to the city. A clip showed a group of Ama2ks in Limpopo freaking out when a man wearing a strange outfit wanted their attention.

Uninvited man shows dance moves

The kids, speaking with their unmistakable twang, told the guy to leave at first. But the man wasn’t about to give up that easily.

He pulled out his best moves and performed a little dance for them for some money. By the end of the video, their energy shifted. One kid even asked if the guy could play PlayStation.

Hilarious video creates a buzz on TikTok

The funny video, posted on the TikTok account @vlx._.f3fe, gained over 265,000 views on the platform.

Watch the video below:

Netizens couldn’t stop laughing at the accents and playful banter. Many joked about how the “rich cousins making their presence felt in Limpopo.

See some comments below:

@00pium_Slimeto stated:

"Don't let him catch you though."

@Bulie commented:

"Bathong di rich cousin di fihlile. 😭👍"

@Mohammedamod posted:

"Hai these JHB boys are embarrassing us. 😂😂😂"

@LifeAloud mentioned:

"Did he just say: 'I heard what you do to people.' 😂 He is not coming close. This gave me a good laugh this morning. 😂"

@tumiandLesego joked:

"Don't worry guys is just one of the characters from Fortnite who is with me."

@JawzBoneMash typed:

"Wow this is nice we have bo skrr skrr in Limpopo. 😂😂😂"

@GetPsalm shared:

"The accents are killing me. 😭😭😭"

@the_bio_vibez posted:

"Hayi it’s chai for the bloodline."

@COBREEZYONCOD added:

"Bro is giving me so much anxiety what you mean youu know how to play PlayStation. 😂"

