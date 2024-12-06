A woman made the Mzansi nation proud when she finally gave up a bad habit that was holding her back

The South African hun had been trying to quit her debilitating addiction but could not quite leave it entirely

Social media users were excited for her new journey without toxic obstacles getting in the way of exploring her full potential in life

Being addicted to any substance is a great challenge to overcome, especially when you start abusing it at a young age.

SA was excited for a woman who beat her life-threatening addiction. Image: @dobeenglish01

One lady made a big decision to choose a better life for herself and never looked back on it.

Lady makes Mzansi happy by beating addiction

South Africans cheered a woman on after quitting her shameful life as a chain smoker. She destroyed a cigarette in her hand and filmed the significant moment for her friends and family to see:

"POV: The enemy thought that he had me. I'm never looking back."

Her video reached over half a million views and inspired other addicts to choose a better life for themselves. While most were happy for the lady, some feared that she would go back to puffing at a minor inconvenience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds woman who finally quit smoking

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Avesmom shared her sobriety period:

"It's been nine years. I don't even dream about it."

@dreamers.web advised chain smokers to quit smoking on the spots (cold turkey):

"Guys, the best advice to stop smoking cigarettes is literally going cold turkey. The third day is hell, but all worth it, though."

@Sandy🌻 explained:

"The problem starts when you get stressed, and then you relapse."

@matimu said:

"If you can avoid it during drinking as well, you've won."

@Ntokes 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇸🇸🌍🍉 wrote:

"This is one habit that I regret starting."

@Nonceba_Gumata highlighted:

"It's been 20 months since I quit; I wouldn't have done it by myself; Lord Jesus deserves all the glory."

@FafaM30 shared:

"The way your skin is going to start glowing."

@Kat wished:

"I want this to be me before year-end."

@Donny Mpax congratulated the lady:

"I stopped smoking 13 years ago; even now, I don't regret making that decision. Congratulations on making a move."

@🧿SonnyBoyya☯️ said:

"Thank you so much. You did a good thing. It's not addictive. It's just the mindset. You are blessed."

@Kamo_langa shared:

"I relapsed after five months. I can't wait for this moment, congratulations."

