“I Don’t Even Dream About It”: Mzansi Applauds Lady Who Finally Beat Her Life-Threatening Addiction
- A woman made the Mzansi nation proud when she finally gave up a bad habit that was holding her back
- The South African hun had been trying to quit her debilitating addiction but could not quite leave it entirely
- Social media users were excited for her new journey without toxic obstacles getting in the way of exploring her full potential in life
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Being addicted to any substance is a great challenge to overcome, especially when you start abusing it at a young age.
One lady made a big decision to choose a better life for herself and never looked back on it.
Lady makes Mzansi happy by beating addiction
South Africans cheered a woman on after quitting her shameful life as a chain smoker. She destroyed a cigarette in her hand and filmed the significant moment for her friends and family to see:
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
"POV: The enemy thought that he had me. I'm never looking back."
"Got so much respect for you, sisi": Young widow prepares to take off mourning clothes, SA's touched
Her video reached over half a million views and inspired other addicts to choose a better life for themselves. While most were happy for the lady, some feared that she would go back to puffing at a minor inconvenience.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi applauds woman who finally quit smoking
Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:
@Avesmom shared her sobriety period:
"It's been nine years. I don't even dream about it."
@dreamers.web advised chain smokers to quit smoking on the spots (cold turkey):
"Guys, the best advice to stop smoking cigarettes is literally going cold turkey. The third day is hell, but all worth it, though."
@Sandy🌻 explained:
"The problem starts when you get stressed, and then you relapse."
@matimu said:
"If you can avoid it during drinking as well, you've won."
@Ntokes 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇸🇸🌍🍉 wrote:
"This is one habit that I regret starting."
@Nonceba_Gumata highlighted:
"It nearly killed me. I slid down the door in tears": SA reacts to lady's iphone scam on her birthday
"It's been 20 months since I quit; I wouldn't have done it by myself; Lord Jesus deserves all the glory."
@FafaM30 shared:
"The way your skin is going to start glowing."
@Kat wished:
"I want this to be me before year-end."
@Donny Mpax congratulated the lady:
"I stopped smoking 13 years ago; even now, I don't regret making that decision. Congratulations on making a move."
@🧿SonnyBoyya☯️ said:
"Thank you so much. You did a good thing. It's not addictive. It's just the mindset. You are blessed."
@Kamo_langa shared:
"I relapsed after five months. I can't wait for this moment, congratulations."
3 more stories about addiction and where they are now
- Teen drug addict dating 40-year-old man remembers late mom's words
- Lady expresses addiction to Douwe Egberts coffee in viral goofy TikTok video
- SA hun begs Jacobs for free refill after finishing 5 jars of coffee, Mzansi amused
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News