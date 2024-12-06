Global site navigation

“I Don’t Even Dream About It”: Mzansi Applauds Lady Who Finally Beat Her Life-Threatening Addiction
People

"I Don't Even Dream About It": Mzansi Applauds Lady Who Finally Beat Her Life-Threatening Addiction

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman made the Mzansi nation proud when she finally gave up a bad habit that was holding her back 
  • The South African hun had been trying to quit her debilitating addiction but could not quite leave it entirely 
  • Social media users were excited for her new journey without toxic obstacles getting in the way of exploring her full potential in life 

Being addicted to any substance is a great challenge to overcome, especially when you start abusing it at a young age.

SA applauds lady's milestone
SA was excited for a woman who beat her life-threatening addiction. Image: @dobeenglish01
One lady made a big decision to choose a better life for herself and never looked back on it.

Lady makes Mzansi happy by beating addiction

South Africans cheered a woman on after quitting her shameful life as a chain smoker. She destroyed a cigarette in her hand and filmed the significant moment for her friends and family to see:

"POV: The enemy thought that he had me. I'm never looking back."

Her video reached over half a million views and inspired other addicts to choose a better life for themselves. While most were happy for the lady, some feared that she would go back to puffing at a minor inconvenience.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi applauds woman who finally quit smoking 

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Avesmom shared her sobriety period:

"It's been nine years. I don't even dream about it."

@dreamers.web advised chain smokers to quit smoking on the spots (cold turkey):

"Guys, the best advice to stop smoking cigarettes is literally going cold turkey. The third day is hell, but all worth it, though."

@Sandy🌻 explained:

"The problem starts when you get stressed, and then you relapse."

@matimu said:

"If you can avoid it during drinking as well, you've won."

@Ntokes 🇿🇦🇨🇩🇸🇸🌍🍉 wrote:

"This is one habit that I regret starting."

@Nonceba_Gumata highlighted:

"It's been 20 months since I quit; I wouldn't have done it by myself; Lord Jesus deserves all the glory."

@FafaM30 shared:

"The way your skin is going to start glowing."

@Kat wished:

"I want this to be me before year-end."

@Donny Mpax congratulated the lady:

"I stopped smoking 13 years ago; even now, I don't regret making that decision. Congratulations on making a move."

@🧿SonnyBoyya☯️ said:

"Thank you so much. You did a good thing. It's not addictive. It's just the mindset. You are blessed."

@Kamo_langa shared:

"I relapsed after five months. I can't wait for this moment, congratulations."

