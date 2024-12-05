A lady on TikTok went viral after she shared her obsession with coffee as she showed all of the empty Douwe Egberts jars

She acknowledged that she was indeed addicted to caffeine and craved more in a goofy video

Her social media friends related to her funny video and engaged in a thread of 150 comments

Douwe Egberts also shared the different creative ways one can enjoy their products this festive season

South Africans love good coffee and would shoot TikTok videos to express their obsession with the hot beverage.

Mzansi related to a lady expressing her love for coffee. Image: @siphe_giftt

Some stand in anaconda-like queues at Starbucks just for a quick fix, while others enjoy a fresh brew from home.

SA relates to lady obsessed with coffee in viral TikTok

Siphe, a popular content creator, has established herself as a South African coffee addict who keeps empty coffee jars in her home to keep track of her consumption. She has been spotted by many coffee brands and gifted with some of Mzansi's favourite brands:

"It's hard to throw away because we paid so much. I'm a coffee addict."

In a recent clip, she shows off her love for Douwe Egberts, which has grown to be one of South Africa's best coffees. She carried four jars to show her internet friends just how much she's into coffee. Most caffeine lovers watched enviously as they too wish to have a sip of good coffee but cannot because of the high price.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by lady's love for Douwe Egberts coffee

Douwe Egberts listed the various ways their coffee could be enjoyed this summer, whether you're at the beach or just lounging around:

"This festive season, Douwe Egberts Ready to Drink is more than just a drink; it's an experience waiting to be shared. From adventurous outings to cosy home moments, make it a part of your celebrations and savour the season one sip at a time."

Sip and chill at the beach:

"Picture this: the sun is shining, waves are crashing, and your ice coffee keeps you cool. Pack it into your cooler and enjoy it straight from the can while lounging under an umbrella. Feeling extra festive? Pour it into a glass over ice and garnish with a sprig of mint or a slice of orange for a tropical twist."

Energise your road trip:

"Long drives call for a boost of energy. Keep your iced coffee in your car's cup holder for a quick pick-me-up between karaoke sessions with your travel buddies. Pro tip: pair it with your favourite festive snacks for the ultimate on-the-go treat."

Refresh after a hike:

"After conquering the trails, reward yourself with the Douwe Egberts Ready to Drink. Store it in a reusable insulated bottle to keep it chilled and enjoy after your fitness journey."

Festive mocktail hour:

"Turn your iced coffee into a festive mocktail at your holiday gatherings. Mix it with a splash of caramel syrup, a dash of whipped cream, and a sprinkle of crushed candy cane for a Christmas-inspired creation that will wow your guests."

Lazy days on the porch:

"Sometimes, the best way to celebrate is to do nothing at all. Pour Douwe Egberts Ready to Drink into your favourite glass or enjoy it straight from the can and sip away while you lounge on the porch with your favourite book or playlist."

Share the cheer with loved ones:

"The festive season is all about spending quality time with friends and family, and Douwe Egberts Ready to Drink is the perfect drink to enjoy together. Serve it as a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up during those long catch-up sessions, or pair it with dessert after a hearty holiday meal. The rich flavour of the coffee creates a shared moment of indulgence that everyone will love."

Social media users related to the hun's coffee addiction and commented:

@Diketso schooled everyone:

"Listen, did you know that Douwe Egberts and Jacobs are from the same company?"

@🎀 highlighted:

"The withdrawals from not having coffee because of pregnancy? Yho, I am suffering."

@Lee confessed:

"I'm also a Jacob's and douse Egberts addict."

@_Caro_ cheered up:

"I even forgot I'm sad after watching this."

@PileM commented:

"I have finally met my partner. I have 20 eleventeen of these containers."

@Leticia de Kok suggested:

"We need to be friends."

