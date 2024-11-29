A lady on TikTok shared the secret sauce to being a successful entrepreneur by just aligning with your passion

The thriving businesswoman inspired many people with her insight and tips to focus on in order to make it

Mzansi showered her with lovely messages and praise in a thread of 91 comments

Owning a business and being your own boss is not an easy side hustle that social media users make it out to be.

A thriving business woman shared her recipe for success. Image: @letsoalo_liz

Source: TikTok

Many people who wish to retire from the 9-5 rate race dream of one day becoming their own CEO based on someone else's highlight season.

Mzansi ladies motivated by young businesswoman

Most of the content we see on social media is just the tip of the iceberg. Content creators curate and control what they want their audience to see; therefore, comparing your hustling season to someone's harvest season is a little unfair.

A mindful businesswoman shared the secret sauce to success with aspiring entrepreneurs. The lady made it clear that being your own boss is not a walk in the park but also assured dreamers that it is possible to thrive in the industry with great determination.

Letsoalo, the owner of a hair and skin wellness business, Mosadi Beauty, shared that the secret sauce to any business is the person who owns it. The consistency, the determination to go through with living your dream, and the willingness to go on even after encountering major setbacks are all powerful contributors to your success:

"You are the secret sauce; it does not matter who else is doing it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady's secret sauce to thriving business

South Africans were inspired by the successful woman and commented:

@Lanabo M | Chic Runnerz SA said:

"Oh wow, this is so inspiring and beautiful too."

@Koketso Mahlaola got emotional:

"No way. I've just bumped into my dream life. You finally did it, and here I am, thinking that I need a zillion rands to start."

@Sibongile Siqabatiso cheered:

"You are such a powerhouse."

@FENTSE - Skye echoed:

"Please tell them it does not matter who else is doing it."

@_Lindiwe10 wrote:

"I'm just here for this message. Wow. This is so inspiring to hear."

@hottie968Portia wished the lady well:

"Well done, sis; I am sure you are proud of yourself. May the good Lord continue to bless you."

Jesse Kriel shares Rassie's golden advice for success

Briefly News also reported that Jesse Kriel reflected on Rassie Erasmus' golden words to being a successful rugby player. The utility back was grateful to have had such a wise mentor who taught the national team how to conquer some of the best players.

Mzansi loved the beautiful message and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments.

Source: Briefly News