A mother shared that she asked her young niece to look after her daughter while she ran errands

The niece used a comically creative method to look after the baby while she made herself a sandwich

The site of the young babysitter putting the baby in her pants had many people laughing and applauding her creativity

Internet users laughed at a young woman and her unusual babysitting technique. Images: svetikd, AntonioGuillem

When it comes to babysitting, being quick on your feet and thinking creatively are essential to keeping little ones happy, safe, and engaged. One young woman embraced this mindset, using an unconventional method to provide exceptional care for a child.

Creative babysitting technique

Many individuals have comical stories of their children's mischievous antics and what their babysitters must endure. However, a Facebook page called Dreamful Life shared the story of a mother who revealed the comical way a young woman cared for her baby Ava.

The post's caption read that the woman had to run an errand and asked her niece, J'Ann, to look after her child.

"A few minutes later, I received a text saying that J'Ann wanted to make a sandwich but didn't want to let baby Ava out of her sight."

Hilarious pictures showed little Ava chilling in J'Ann's pants as she made herself something to eat.

Take a look at the post below:

A hungry young woman got creative and put a baby in her pants while making a sandwich. Images: Dreamful Life

Babysitting technique humours online users

Many people take different approaches to babysitting the little ones, but the above lady's technique takes the cake. Tens of thousands of social media users hurried to the comment section to crack jokes and applaud the innovation.

Adelle Omondi said of the baby:

"Ava is very relaxed and seems to be enjoying the ride."

Glory Achor wrote in the comments:

"The best babysitter in history."

Alma Guerrero told the online community with a laugh:

"You know what? This looks safe and creative. I’m not mad at it."

Rosy Iyenkutty humorously shared:

"I would like to know the brand of those shorts because of the sturdy elastic they have. Appreciate this creativity."

Sonika Anders laughed and said to the public:

"This is so basic and genius at the same time. Why did nobody come up with this a long time ago? The kids really help us evolve."

Lisa Angela Scott added in the comment section:

"The cutest! A great and innovative babysitter."

