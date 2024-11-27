A thriving content creator reached out to everyone who wishes to grow their social media presence

She plugged all aspiring creators with tips to gain followers and come up with meaningful content

Social media users found her words to be golden and inspiring

Becoming a content creator might be a debilitating experience, especially when your social media account is not growing.

Mzansi appreciated a generous lady fo content creation tips. Image: @fiji.creates

Source: TikTok

A thriving creator who recently gained over R3K followers tipped Mzansi with effective tips and advice.

Lady plugs aspiring content creators with tips to grow

More and more digital creators are emerging and getting comfortable with putting themselves out there. They are expanding their digital footprints while getting paid to do their favourite things.

A lady reached out to aspiring influencers and content creators to inspire them on their journey. She shared how consistently posting on TikTok took her from 502 followers to 4.6K followers in two months.

The thriving creator listed things that she wished she knew before going viral:

Make your content worth watching

Eliminate fear; nothing's cringe

Have a good reason as to why you're creating content

Know yourself

"Please create; I think the world needs creators."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to ways of growing on TikTok

Social meaning users appreciated the tips and commented:

@Mandisa|Online Business Coach explained:

"All of this! Also, it's so important to just have fun with it. Don't take yourself or comments too seriously. You only have this one life!"

@Kiyanna Diane praised her:

"Heavy on the strong sense of self."

@NomfundoK | Growth Enthusiast said:

"I love you so much. You are so authentic and relatable. I found you for a reason; I hear every word you utter in all your content; keep at it."

@Vangile shared:

"I love this. I just started posting two days ago after being afraid for a very long time."

@Sedi🇿🇦 commented:

"I've been wanting to create content. Thank you so much; this really motivates me to start."

Lady wrestles with phara to get phone back

Briefly News also reported that a hun shared her worst experience with content creation with her TikTok followers and went viral. The lady stood in a parking lot and tried to film a dance challenge when a phara showed up out of nowhere.

Social media users were floored by the incident and flooded the comments with hilarious messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News