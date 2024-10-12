South Africans were boggled by a content creator who purposefully placed her cell phone in the microwave and turned it on

Beauty Ulgae was trying to elevate her vlogging skills when she attempted to film her food spinning from inside the food warmer

Social media users were boggled by the lady and roasted her in the comments section

Content creators are constantly looking for ways to improve their craft or to pick something that would set them apart from the herd.

Mzansi roasted a lady who placed her phone in the microwave. Image: @beauty_ulgae

Beauty Ulgae boggled Mzansi when she did the unthinkable and placed her cell phone in the microwave.

SA content creator warms phone in microwave

The world of content creation has birthed independent advertisers and helped ordinary individuals tap into their creative side. Most of these creators have become respected influencers producing admirable content.

One lady took things too far with her vlogging and placed her phone in the microwave to record her food spinning in the microwave. The mobile device started glitching as the oven began heating up.

Beauty Ulgae shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

"How I ruined my phone trying to vlog today."

Mzansi reacts to lady's ruined phone in microwave

Social media users were boggled by the woman and commented:

@Yoits_ite🦋 asked:

"What were you thinking? It's a phone."

@.lediiii.ww was amazed:

"You didn't do the photoelectric effect in high school?"

@Ree joked:

"The lights are on, but nobody's home."

@AMASUPERSTAR advised:

"At least finish your grade 10. Matric has defeated many."

@GomoM shared:

"It's the way you're just standing there so confidently."

@Ntando Sgudla🇿🇦 was stunned:

"But what's your problem actually?"

iPhone spies on Fourways Mall shoppers

Briefly News also reported that a South African influencer’s content creation mishap might have given Fourways Mall a tip on how to nurture a safer space for all. Halleberry tried vlogging at the mall, but her phone got stuck in an elevator, and it toured the mall without her.

The odd event scared some shoppers away from using the elevator, while others were curious enough to untangle the mystery.

