A woman who had asked to use the restroom at one of Cape Town's restaurants got the shock of her life when she found a freezer in the bathroom

Zelè Angelides could not believe her eyes and recorded her discovery for the rest of SA to see

Social media users were as equally outraged as the lady and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman from Cape Town was stunned by the decor in a public restroom that she had occupied, but she was outraged after taking a closer look.

The lady discovered a freezer filled with various frozen goods, including salmon, which she threatened to steal.

Cape Town lady finds food in restroom

A woman went viral on TikTok after she exposed a restaurant's concerning health conditions. Zelè Angelides had asked to use the restroom at a restaurant when she discovered a freezer that could be mistaken for a changing table.

The lady walked up to the counter only to discover frozen goods stored in the freezer. Her jaw dropped as she scanned some hidden treats, including salmon.

She filmed footage for her TikTok followers with the caption:

"Only in Cape Town"

Mzansi reacts to viral video of food hidden in toilet

Social media users were outraged by the incident and commented:

@K. asked:

"Ma'am, Cape Town is big! Speak! Where are you?"

@Raeez | 🇵🇸 | 🇿🇦 thought:

"I'm pretty sure that's also against health regulations."

@platanna_loosejuice commented:

"There's no way you're showing us this and not telling us where you are."

@Usstah was stunned:

"The fact that there's probably a camera in there to avoid theft is what's sitting with me."

@gib_zzz confessed:

"I would definitely take the salmon."

@Aqeelah Cupido was unimpressed:

"No sies man."

@WhatTheFrack commented:

"Normalise telling us the damn restaurant name! I'm poor, and that's free gourmet food you're dangling in my face, ma'am!"

@Alroy Petrus commented:

"I wondered why the food had this toilet spray taste to it."

@Sunshine Dee 🌻shared a tip:

"Orders 1 drink, spend rest of the night in the bathroom *feeling sick*."

@Henna Penna needed more information:

"Please give us the name so we can avoid the place like a plague."

@Loraine Scheepers shared:

"Health inspector taking bribes."

@🌻explained:

"No, but if you took the salmon, they can't report it because it's illegal to have a camera in the toilet."

Mzansi reacts to filth outside fast food restaurant

Briefly News also reported that a Facebook video showed filthy conditions outside a fast-food restaurant, with overflowing waste and fluids. South Africans were disgusted by the video and criticised the restaurant's hygiene standards.

Some people commented humorously about the filth being part of the restaurant's recipe.

