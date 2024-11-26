Jesse Kriel reflected on Rassie Erasmus' golden words to being a successful rugby player

The utility back was grateful to have had such a wise mentor who taught the national team how to conquer some of the best players

Mzansi loved the beautiful message and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

The Springboks are South Africa's most celebrated sports team because of their back-to-back rugby wins.

Jesse Kriel reflected on Rassie Erasmus' recipe for rugby success. Image: @jessekriel15

The diverse team perfectly represents Mzansi's people, and they always rave about Rainbow Nation.

Jesse Kriel reflects on Rassi Erasmus' golden speech

South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, will always be grateful to their legendary coach, Rassie Erasmus, for their enormous victories. In a clip making its rounds on TikTok, the utility back has reflected on some of the former rugby star's golden words:

"The thing that Rassie always speaks about is having the right people, not necessarily the best people. He told us many times that there are better rugby players all around the world who could be on the team, but he always speaks about having the right people on the team."

Kriel explained that Rassie's words stuck with him and the rest of the Springboks. Those words made the team stronger, leading to great success.

Watch the video below:

Jesse Kriel shared Springboks recipe for success

Social media users appreciated the message and commented:

@Jordan Nangwala explained:

"That's true; the Boks aren't the best players, but they are the best team."

@Toy realised:

"Jesse really became an icon."

@Hugo Ogilvy-Anderson highlighted:

"France individually have the best players in the world, but couldn't beat the teamwork of the Boks."

@088868uy said:

"l love seeing the boys united; that's what motivates us as schoolboy rugby."

@𝓗𝓸𝔀𝔃𝓲𝓽 𝔹𝕆𝔼𝕋 echoed:

"We do have something special."

@NandiM commented:

"Thank you for making us proud."

@ahwebaba suggested:

“Rassie should coach Bafana Bafana.”

