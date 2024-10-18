A woman on TikTok dusted South Africans with her funny version of the Lady Gaga song Paparazzi

She flipped the lyrics to Rassie Erasmus' praises, matching the melody and the flow of the original song

Social media users were floored by her foolery and shared their thoughts in a thread of 287 comments

A South African musician known for her funny remixes targeted Rassie Erasmus in her latest remake.

Mzansi was floored by a lady who sang a hilarious Rassie Erasmus remix song. Image: @thespringboks/@buhduhbuhduh

She turned Lady Gaga's famous hit song, Paparazzi and flipped the lyrics into an audio hug for the rugby star.

SA floored by lady's Rassie Erasmus song

Rassie Erasmus is one of the most legendary South African rugby stars. The former player and rugby union coach is loved and respected by Mzansi sports fans for steering the national team to victory in every game.

A hilarious musician known for flipping hits into comic relief targeted Erasmus by praising him. The lady butchered Lady Gaga's now TikTok viral hit song, Paparazzi, and turned it into a funny anthem.

She shared that the former rugby player was like family to her:

"Rassie has always been like a dad to me."

The funniest line is when she says:

"Papa Rassie."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady butchering a Lady Gaga song

The woman's foolery and comments dusted social media users:

@I'm_just_here_for_the_wine 🍷needed the lady to perform for the national team:

"I swear if we don't sing this at the next Bokke match!"

@Precious asked:

"Annie, are you okay?"

@Annie.Red1 checked in with the lady:

"You keep hearing these voices...right?"

@anxiousandclumsy was stunned:

"Why do you guys look alike?"

@. was floored:

"I hate that this is my humour!"

@🌻queen.veemaz🏳️‍🌈shared:

"You are literally my best friend in my head."

@Shivek Seepersad was entertained:

"She never disappoints."

@werf etter applauded the performer:

"One of your best so far."

@Theo Gates🇿🇦 highlighted:

"There's something in the waters of South Africa."

Rassie Erasmus celebrates Springboks

Briefly News also reported that Rassie Erasmus remained positive after the Springboks were ranked second by the World Rugby rankings and showed off his sweet moves. The news underwhelmed Mzansi as the Boks fought hard to win the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Social media users discredited the rankings and were amused by Rassie's awesome dance moves.

