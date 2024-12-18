Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated his birthday and was showered with love from fans and peers

The rapper's age raised questions among netizens who thought he was much older

Mzansi praised Mufasa for taking care of himself, with some claiming they thought he was in his 40s

Cassper Nyovest's age raised questions among netizens. Images: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Netizens got the shock of their lives when they finally discovered Cassper Nyovest's age.

How old is Cassper Nyovest?

Cassper Nyovest recently celebrated another trip around the sun and took to his Instagram timeline to share how she spent his special day.

The Ma Menemene rapper turned 34 on 16 December and commemorated his day by going watch shopping at The Watch Channel, where he splurged on a stunning Rolex for his birthday.

A devout Christian, Mufasa also shared a message thanking God for blessing him with another year while expressing his gratitude:

"Grateful for time, 34 years around the sun. Truly blessed and truly grateful. I really sense the beautiful energy all around me. Restoration is the word, and Jesus is the provider of it all."

This would be the Tito Mboweni rapper's first birthday as a married man, having already celebrated his wife, Pulane's birthday:

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's age

Netizens were today year's old when they found out that Cassper is only 34:

ChrisEcxel102 was stunned:

"What? Not 40-something?"

complexrori said:

"Wait, what? I thought he was much older than that."

Short_stuff___ claimed:

"He is celebrating his 34th birthday for the 8th time."

baby_gheli was surprised:

"Sheesh, I thought he was pushing 40."

Mrmoney115 called Cassper out:

"Two years ago, he was celebrating 38, ai, cut! These people are lying about their age like Rodney Ramagalela."

ArnoModd was shocked:

"This man is really ageing in reverse mode."

Cassper Nyovest and his wife join couple TikTok challenge

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane, joining a viral couple TikTok challenge.

Peeps showed love to the pair for letting them in on the cute relationship and blessed their marriage despite the scandals surrounding it.

Source: Briefly News