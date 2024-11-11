Cassper Nyovest penned the sweetest birthday message to his wife, Pulane, on her 31st

Mrs Mufasa was surrounded by loved ones on her special day, including her hubby, who brought out her birthday cake

Mzansi admired the lovely couple and sent heartfelt birthday wishes to Pulane

Cassper Nyovest wrote his wife a touching birthday message. Images: casspernyovest

It's a celebration at the Phoolo residence as Cassper Nyovest's wife celebrates another trip around the sun.

Cassper Nyovest celebrates wife's birthday

Cassper Nyovest had fans in their feelings when he wrote the most touching birthday message to his wife, Pulane.

The couple has faced scrutiny since getting married, but this has not stopped them from living their best lives and enjoying their union.

Taking to his Instagram page, Mufasa shared videos from Pulane's 31st birthday celebration and penned her a sweet message, saying he never thought he'd ever willingly be someone's husband - seemingly taking jabs at his exes, spicy:

"I can’t believe I’m a whole husband; I never ever thought I would get married willingly. But here we are, with a crazy love story that only we know and understand.

I love you so much, and I want to thank you for the choices that you have made to afford us a fair chance. You saw a man in me that I didn’t see in myself, and I want to honour you every day of my life."

Mzansi reacts to Cassper Nyovest's post

Netizens gushed over Mufasa's sweet words and showed love to his wife:

ms__kekeletso said:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

ladesh_ admitted:

"I judged her too early; she seems like such an amazing person. May God continue to bless your union."

mrsnetshie wrote:

"Oh, this is love. Happy birthday to your beautiful wife."

pheladie posted:

"Happiest birthday to wifey."

douglas_jacobs_ added:

"Happy birthday to ausi Puli. More life and more blessings."

Meanwhile, others pointed out how the rapper said he never willingly wanted to be a husband:

raye_estelle posted:

takuemupa said:

"It's the 'willingly' in capital letters for me."

enthusiast.pageant

"Married willing. Le dipuo tlhe, @casspernyovest!"

godsglory4567 wrote:

"'WILLINGLY' took me out. This caption is too much."

pinkie_dlamini

"It's too soon though."

mncwangofanele unearthed Cassper's cheating scandal:

"You cheated with her, that's what we know and understand."

