A TikTok creator wanted to celebrate her sister's birthday, and she did the most to mark her special day

The devoted sister posted a TikTok video to show the fantastic idea she had to spoil her beloved sibling

The post all about the happy sisters impressed many people who were raving about their lavish celebration

One woman who went all out for her sister went viral with millions of views. In a video, she celebrated her sister's growing older.

A woman in a TikTok video got 4M views after giving her a money cake. Image: @iamleesah

Source: TikTok

The video of the sisters received more than 400,000 likes. There were also thousands of comments from people gushing over the sisterly bond.

Woman spoils sister with money

In a TikTok video, a woman, @iamleesah, presented her sister with a birthday present that just kept on giving. The birthday girl was presented with the money cake. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed with money cake

Many people thought the cake was a sweet gift. Online users complimented the sister on giving the perfect gift.

siwe said:

"How I wish I had siblings😭 it's also my birthday today. I can't even afford a cake; I didn't even have anyone to wish me a happy birthday."

beemboks wrote:

"Proper money cake!!! Happy birthday to her."

MYZAH applauded:

"Longest roll I've ever seen."

portiarighteousne was touched:

"Some of us can only wish to be appreciated like this, even if it's not the money cake. A simple thank you, sis, for all you're doing. My three siblings are not speaking to me because of me calling them out."

Sibahle_Indalo_Naturals added:

"This is beautiful to watch. Last year, I sent my big sister R500 on her birthday, and she was so happy. Guys, firstborns are the ones who always help and gift us, but no one does anything for them."

Man praised for buying mom a money cake

Briefly News previously reported that a man from Zandspruit in Roodepoort made his mother's birthday special when he gave her a money cake.

The lady was celebrating her 58th birthday, and the young man showed how much he appreciated her by hiding R500 in a cake.

@sjmasilelalove posted the video on his TikTok account, which was so heartwarming that it touched the hearts of over 700K people who viewed it. In the video, the woman is holding the five and the 8, and as she pulls it, she finds that her son has hidden money in the cake.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News