Chris Brown's DJ, DJ Fresh, met with South African rapper Cassper Nyovest and hinted at a potential collaboration, sharing the news on social media

Fans had mixed reactions, with some celebrating the possible partnership while others criticised Cassper's music and suggested Nasty C as a better choice

Cassper, who recently embraced Christianity, credited prayer for inspiring his verse on Skuta Baba

American superstar Chris Brown's DJ met up with one of South Africa's biggest rappers, Cassper Nyovest. The popular DJ Fresh announced the great news on his social media pages.

Chris Brown’s DJ revealed that he linked up with Cassper Nyovest. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images and @iamdjfresh/ X

Is Chris Brown's DJ planning to work with Mufasa?

It looks like Cassper Nyovest and DJ Fresh are planning to collaborate. The US-based DJ, who is part of Chris Brown's entourage in the country, revealed that he met with the Mama I Made It rapper. Chris Brown has been trending on social media after his historic back-to-back concerts.

Taking to his X page, DJ Fresh revealed that he connected with Cassper Nyovest and dropped hints of a possible collaboration. He wrote:

"South Africa it just gottt bigger i just connected with the legend @casspernyovest ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Fans react to Cassper Nyovest meeting DJ Fresh

As expected, social media users shared their opinions on the post. Mzansi music lovers were ecstatic about the possible collaboration between DJ Fresh and Musfasa. While others joked about not liking Cassper or his music.

Cassper has been on a different journey since being born again. The rapper recently revealed that his fire verse on Skuta Baba was inspired by prayer.

@Icon00565879681 wrote:

"We don't love that guy this side."

@sabelostorm commented:

"You just got connected with the worst rapper in history of hip hop."

@TeeTouchza added:

"@Nasty_CSA would have been a better option, not cassper."

@LunaV_10 said:

"Just don't do Amapiano song plz. Cassper is the GOAT of Hip Hop!"

@c_yar1 noted:

"You just connected with the worst 😭😭😭"

