Cassper Nyovest recently dropped a new music video for his song Ma Menemene , stirring reactions online

The video, shared by Musa Khawula, shows Cassper returning to music after his recent cheating scandal

While some fans enjoyed the new release, others criticised it, saying his music quality has declined

Cassper Nyovest is giving his fans and followers the content they signed up for. The rapper who recently blew up social media because of his cheating scandal has been releasing amazing music.

Cassper Nyovest has released the music video for his song, 'Ma Menemene'. Image: Earl Gibson III and @casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest drops new music video

One of Mzansi's greatest rappers, Cassper Nyovest, is back in the studio, and we love it for him. The award-winning star is finally trending for his music following the music video's release for his new song, Ma Menemene.

Musa Khawula shared a snippet of the music video on social media after it was released on all streaming platforms. He captioned the post:

"Cassper Nyovest has released visuals for his single 'Ma Menemene'.

SA reacts to Cassper Nyovest's new music video

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the Mama I Made It rapper's new video. Some praised him for his craft, while others said his music was not as good as before.

@Tmohlahli1 said:

"He just wants to irritate us. What is this?"

@NeneLeakesWigs commented:

"He always sounds better in Setswana & when he isn't trying to rap."

@molebatsi_nemo noted:

"Horrible as usual."

@black_lovero added:

"Cass has a cute voice. Song is mid though."

@TshepoMahlats12 said:

"Someone please tell him to stop 🫣 No man."

@VGodzwana28795 added:

"Leave the music before the music leaves you."

@Emmy_Jiyane wrote:

"Absolutely horrible."

@chisto_feela said:

"He is a shadow of his former self."

