Amapiano has taken over the music industry, and Kabza De Small and Mthunzi's song is topping the charts

It was reported that Imithandazo was the most streamed song in 2024 in South Africa

The news was announced on social media by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi’s song was the most streamed. Image: @mthunzisa, @kabelomotha

The Amapiano genre has taken over the globe with its unique sound that many people enjoy. Recently, Kabza De Small and Mthunzi were at the top of the list as their song Imithandazo was named the most streamed song in 2024.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the two amapiano stars' song was named the most streamed song in Mzansi with 26 million streams across all DSPs.

He wrote:

"Amapiano dominated music streams in Mzansi this year. With a whopping 26 million streams, “Imithandazo” by Kabza & Mthunzi leads the list. “Tshwala Bam” by TitoM and Yuppe takes the second spot with 16 million streams. Just one spot shy of making the Top 20, Tyla’s “Water” comes in at number 21 with just under 10 million streams across all digital streaming platforms. The list was calculated from 23 December 2023 and 28 November 2024 aggregated from Spotify, Apple, Deezer, and YouTube."

See the post below:

Fans react to the news

Many netizens reacted to Kabza's song being the most streamed in Mzansi. Here's what they had to say:

@NgomaneHebert said:

"Imithandazo is spiritual."

@zuni_hun_yrr wrote:

"Amapiano still rules the charts."

@sibsvin responded:

"Absolutely well deserved. Imithandazo is my fav song this year."

@savgE_papi replied:

"Maphorisa is appearing twice on the list without doing anything."

@BullDozerBoxing commented:

"Amapiano one way."

Kabza reacts to lady singing his song Imithandazo at groove

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kabza De Small's hit song Imithandazo with Mthunzi had a lady going all emotional at a club. She was singing Young Stunna's verse when she almost felt very emotional.

The video of the lady singing the song captured Kabza's attention. Netizens all share the same sentiments with the lady, saying the song is very spiritual.

