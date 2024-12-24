Musician Nkosazana Daughter's latest outfit has once again left South Africans unimpressed

The musician was mocked on social media when she performed with a very colourful jumpsuit

South Africans are now convinced that the amapiano musician chooses her clothes and doesn't have a fashion designer

South Africans are unimpressed with Nkosazana Daughter’s latest attire. Images: @nkosazana_daughter



Amapiano hitmaker, Nkosazana Daughter was recently ridiculed for her latest outfit while performing on stage. The hitmaker's look left South Africans wondering if she chooses her own outfits and doesn't actually have a fashion designer.

The singer, who had fans surprised about her age recently when she celebrated her birthday, wore a pink, green, and yellow jumpsuit and black heels while performing her hit song Keneilwe on stage.

Bona magazine revealed in November that the amapiano songstress has garnered a reputation for her questionable fashion choices.

The singer's supporters revealed at a previous event that her zip malfunctioned, causing complications with the skirt while she was performing on stage.

South Africans respond to musician's latest outfit

Nkosazana's Daughter's latest outfit was shared by popular social media user @videosvuvu who wanted to know who the musician's fashion designer is.

"If I catch your designer..." said the social media user.

@darealestlebza said:

"I can tell by her dance moves, she chooses these clothes for herself."

@LTN_Madondo wrote:

"Tell me this was a rehearsal and not a live performance in an empty stadium."

@GogeLerato41556

"Am I the only one who thought she wanted to be a Christmas sweetheart?"

@NjekaModise

"Most of the horrible comments come from females. You hate each other and you can't even pretend."

@AyandaN89381438 wrote:

"I don't think this is stylist issue at this point, ugirl ngathi akataste nje in general. She can't have a stylist and be missing it all the time."

@See2Me2Now said:

"The stylist deserves the electric chair, with such a body to work with, this is the best they could come up with?"

@AfrikaMonate

"The crowd has paid to watch her and they love every bit of her everything. She also seems to be enjoying herself."

Nkosazana Daughter's outfit trends again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans were also unimpressed with Nkosazana Daughter's mesh stockings attire which she wore at her recent event.

The singer has blue-ticked social media users who continuously troll her unique fashion sense and famous curves.

