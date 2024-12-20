Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choices have once again raised eyebrows among netizens

The singer's fashion sense was questioned when she stepped out in a red mesh outfit that left many unimpressed

While her video was to highlight her dancing, Mzansi dragged Nkosazana's look to hell and back

Nkosazana Daughter’s latest look received a massive thumbs-down. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Eish, Nkosazana Daughter has failed to wow Mzansi with her latest outfit choice, and the comments were brutal.

Nkosazana Daughter flaunts her figure

Amapiano singing sensation, Nkosazana Daughter, is living her best life and has moved past the baby daddy drama.

The singer is back on the road, performing for her fans and, of course, showing off her unique fashion sense.

Her latest look is a red number that shows off her famous curves and thunder thighs, featuring mesh stockings and a matching jacket. She paired the outfit with a blue mini-skirt, strappy red heels and a red cap.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared a video of the Keneilwe hitmaker dancing while casually showing off her stunning figure.

Here's what Mzansi said about Nkosazana Daughter's video

Netizens have questions about the singer's fashion sense, with others suggesting that she hire a stylist.

Another star that often catches strays for her outfit choices is Mawhoo, who tends to leave fans scratching their heads over her looks.

KimikosanDonda said:

"She should consider hiring a stylist."

i_don4252 asked:

"Who is dressing her?"

Godly_Humane wrote:

"There was never anything wrong with her body. It was her fashion sense that needed improvement."

FragranceMo was frustrated:

"I hate her stylist with the passion."

MhlongoZola bashed Nkosazana Daughter:

"She needs a stylist for real now. We've had enough of her nonsensical style, haibo. She dresses horribly, but I love her."

Mzansi praises Makazole Mapimpi's style

Source: Briefly News