“You’ve Got Style”: Man Dubs Mapimpi As Fashion King, SA Names Other Rugby Stars

A local content creator shared with TikTok users that he thought Makazole Mapimpi was the best-dressed rugby player

In his video, he showed a few of the Springbok player's outfits and said nobody could convince him otherwise

Some members of the online community agreed, while others disagreed and shared their picks

Man man praised Makazole Mapimpi for his sense of fashion off the pitch. Images: @makazoli

While South Africa's rugby players are celebrated for their performance on the field and iconic green and gold jerseys, their off-field style also turns heads.

Recently, a man claimed that one of the Springboks is the best-dressed, sparking a lively debate as not everyone agreed with his choice.

Makazole Mapimpi's style wows man

TikTok content creator Luke Field (@lukefielld) told app users that he believed Makazole Mapimpi had the "best fashion sense out of all rugby players ever" and that he couldn't be convinced otherwise.

Luke had a message for the Sharks player, stating:

"Mampimpi, if you're watching this, you've got style, bro."

Watch the video below:

SA names other rugby players as fashionistas

While some social media users agreed with the young man crowning Makazole as having the best sense of fashion, others thought they'd add a few other names of rugby stars in the comment section.

@sprite_zero1221 told the content creator:

"You’ve got style yourself for recognising Mapimpi’s fashion sense. Game recognises game."

@jwu90 said to the online community:

"Mapimpi would definitely humble some models out there."

@loverofbeautifulthangz passionately shared with the public:

"Anyone who disagrees does not know drip."

@slxt4butterfly was one to disagree and wrote a name that came up a lot in the comments:

"Damian Willemse has way better fashion sense."

@filter_finder17 asked app users:

"Have you seen Cheslin Kolbe's drip?"

@_nontonene added in the comment section:

"Mapimpi and Damian are the top two."

Other honourable mentions include Hacjivah Dayimani, Quade Cooper, and Rieko Ioane.

3 other stories about Makazole Mapimpi

In October, Makazole was announced as Hollywoodbets' new brand ambassador, joining fellow stars Eben Etzebeth, Robert Marawa, and Tiko Modise.

The rugby star's wife, Swazi, showed her gorgeous post-baby body on social media after welcoming their bundle of joy into the world.

Makazole exclusively shared with Briefly News how he navigated his love for fashion through poverty.

