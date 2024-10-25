Makazole Mapimpi is known for being a beast on the field, but he’s also a beast on the runway

The Springbok star has opened up about his love for fashion and trendsetting with threads

Speaking to Briefly News, Mapimpi shared how he navigated his love for fashion through poverty

DURBAN - Poverty should never get in the way of fashion, according to Springboks player and Hollywoodbets ambassador Makazole Mapimpi. Speaking to Briefly News in Durban recently, the fashion-forward star shared how his poor upbringing did not limit his love for fashion.

Makazole Mapimpi knows how to dress while on a budget. Image: @makazoli/Instagram

Mapimpi was born in dire poverty in a rural village in King Williams Town, Eastern Cape. Despite struggle and strife, the beloved rugby player had a taste for style.

“I only had one pair of ripped skinny jeans, and I would find creative ways to pair it with different things.”

He mentioned that he would wear the jeans with shirts, blazers, vests in an effort to make them look different. And it seems he got away with it because nobody ever noticed!

His new partnership with suit design company Relevance, has allowed him to venture deeper into his love for fashion and he is even contemplating a modeling career out of it.

The rugby player animatedly explained that he enjoyed putting outfits together and seeing the result. In fact, he enjoyed fashion so much that he was not closed off to the idea of taking it on full time after his rugby ca

Mapimpi is also open to working with different brands to style him. So if you want to see your threads on one of the most influential people in the country right now, give him a call!

