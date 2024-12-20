Netizens said Tyla failed dismally when she debuted her latest outfit for a night out

The singer received a massive thumbs-down for her look, with fans saying she needs a new stylist

Meanwhile, others praised Tyla's bold fashion sense and said she was ahead of her time

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tyla's latest look sparked a debate with the fashion police. Images: tyla

Source: Instagram

Eish! It looks like not everyone was feeling Tyla's latest outfit and gave her a bombastic side-eye.

Tyla shows off unique outfit

South Africa's sweetheart, Tyla, recently returned home for the festive season and seems to be having a blast, even showing off her unique fashion sense.

The Grammy Award-winner posted her latest look ahead of a night out to Kabza De Small's Piano Hub nightclub.

This also happens to be the same night she seemingly created a new dance move while partying behind the decks with DJ Maphorisa, but we finally got a full view of her look.

Tyla wore an athleisure-inspired look that comprised of track pants, leg warmers, heels and a cut-out bodysuit - looking like something Rihanna would wear despite fans having compared her to Lebo Mathosa and Beyoncé:

Fans weigh in on Tyla's outfit

Netizens gave the look a massive thumbs-down, saying Tyla needed to go back to the drawing board:

portiamabunda_ wasn't impressed:

"It's not make sure, babe."

KopperRea wrote:

"I’ve clearly aged out of understanding youth fashion. I love her down, but I don't understand this at all, shem."

anarxhist78314 wrote:

"Seems everyone's idea of fashion degraded over the years."

Zeekhumalo34783 offered:

"Can I be your stylist, mamazi?"

Meanwhile, the girls that get it, got it, and praised Tyla's fashion sense:

melvsolar admitted:

"Maybe I'm the problem 'cause I like this."

lethubongco1 was impressed:

"This is real swag right here."

poveternal posted:

"You look beautiful, queen."

Saint_Recordss said:

"Not everyone gets this fit, and that’s okay."

Tyla parties with Nasty C

In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the singer partying with Nasty C.

Some peeps noted the rapper's body language, even saying he looked uncomfortable.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News