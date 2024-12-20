Peeps Question Tyla’s Fashion Sense As Latest Outfit Receives Thumbs-Down: “It’s Not Make Sure”
- Netizens said Tyla failed dismally when she debuted her latest outfit for a night out
- The singer received a massive thumbs-down for her look, with fans saying she needs a new stylist
- Meanwhile, others praised Tyla's bold fashion sense and said she was ahead of her time
Eish! It looks like not everyone was feeling Tyla's latest outfit and gave her a bombastic side-eye.
Tyla shows off unique outfit
South Africa's sweetheart, Tyla, recently returned home for the festive season and seems to be having a blast, even showing off her unique fashion sense.
The Grammy Award-winner posted her latest look ahead of a night out to Kabza De Small's Piano Hub nightclub.
This also happens to be the same night she seemingly created a new dance move while partying behind the decks with DJ Maphorisa, but we finally got a full view of her look.
Tyla wore an athleisure-inspired look that comprised of track pants, leg warmers, heels and a cut-out bodysuit - looking like something Rihanna would wear despite fans having compared her to Lebo Mathosa and Beyoncé:
Fans weigh in on Tyla's outfit
Netizens gave the look a massive thumbs-down, saying Tyla needed to go back to the drawing board:
portiamabunda_ wasn't impressed:
"It's not make sure, babe."
KopperRea wrote:
"I’ve clearly aged out of understanding youth fashion. I love her down, but I don't understand this at all, shem."
anarxhist78314 wrote:
"Seems everyone's idea of fashion degraded over the years."
Zeekhumalo34783 offered:
"Can I be your stylist, mamazi?"
Meanwhile, the girls that get it, got it, and praised Tyla's fashion sense:
melvsolar admitted:
"Maybe I'm the problem 'cause I like this."
lethubongco1 was impressed:
"This is real swag right here."
poveternal posted:
"You look beautiful, queen."
Saint_Recordss said:
"Not everyone gets this fit, and that’s okay."
Tyla parties with Nasty C
In more Tyla updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the singer partying with Nasty C.
Some peeps noted the rapper's body language, even saying he looked uncomfortable.
