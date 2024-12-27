Multi-award-winning singer Tyla recently trended on social media after responding to a troll on X

The South African-born singer received backlash from a social media user who preferred to see Tems dancing in a video

The Water hitmaker is currently hanging out with popular musicians Tems and Ayra Starr in Nigeria

Social media praises Tyla for responding to a hateful X user. Images: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Grammy Award-winning artist Tyla, currently in Nigeria, recently trended on social media when she clapped back at a hater on social media.

The musician responded to an X user who told her to move while she was dancing with popular artist Tems in a video.

"Tyla just move out of the way please," said X user @__krik, to which the singer replied with his picture.

The viral video shows the Truth or Dare hitmaker partying up a storm with Nigerian musicians, Tems and Ayra Starr at a nightclub.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users respond to Tyla's clapback

A screenshot video of Tyla responding to X user @__krik was shared by social media user @kirawontmiss, who captioned the post:

"Getting cooked by Tyla is crazy."

Fans of the South African musician took to the comment section to respond to the viral video.

@tonytuurner wrote:

"Regardless, no caption, no words, just dropping a picture, she was cooking."

@leowontmiss replied:

"That is crazy. He has to leave earth after that."

@mpiredivine said:

"Lol... That was a proper cooking by Tyla. Bro needs to chill with his trolling."

@0xCheffy wrote: "

"Tyla is literally a legend she’s almost too based for the internet."

@dlifeof_jay responded:

"At least Tyla's got his picture saved on her phone."

@suayrez said:

"Did bro successfully beat a 'This you?'"

@tonytuurner said:

"I woulda deactivated and dipped forever."

Water hitmaker starts a new dance challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this December that the South African musician Tyla introduced a dance challenge while hanging out with DJ Maphorisa at PianoHub.

Fans of the Truth or Dare singer loved the singer's dance challenge and joined in because it looked fun and easy.

The internationally acclaimed singer also recently made headlines when she performed her hit songs to her South African fans in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News