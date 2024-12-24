Tyla recently partied up a storm with Nigerian hotties, Tems and Ayra Starr at a nightclub

The ladies are out and about in Lagos following several mysterious sightings of celebrities in the country

Fans raved over the ladies, relieved that they actually got along despite clashes between their fan bases

Tyla, Ayra Starr and Tems were spotted together at a Nigerian nightclub. Images: tyla, ayrastarr, temsbaby

Fans want to know what Tyla, Tems and Ayra Starr are up to after they were spotted together.

Tyla goes clubbing with Tems and Ayra Starr

Tyla has been living her best life since going back home to South Africa for the festive season, but it looks like she decided to skip the country.

The Water hitmaker was recently seen partying alongside singers Tems and Ayra Starr in a Nigerian nightclub, and fans couldn't get over the ladies' undeniably good looks and chemistry.

This comes after several celeb sightings were made in Lagos, during which Burna Boy, Chloe Bailey and Gunna were seen out and about, leaving fans to wonder what could be happening in Naija:

Fans react to Tyla, Tems and Ayra Starr's videos

Netizens admired the ladies' apparent closeness despite fans constantly pitting them against each other:

hard_tingz posted:

"I love this so much!"

siixbooks said:

"People on Twitter have been pitting Tyla against Tems and Ayra all year, meanwhile, they’re all friends. Love to see it!."

yendysk recalled:

Remember y'all were making think pieces about how Ayra is jealous of Tyla’s success?"

siahloves pleaded:

"Someone please free Chloe from that man and his groupies, she needs to be here with the girls!"

BALUCIAGA showed love to the ladies:

"I love how they don’t let people’s opinions on each of their proximity to success affect their interactions. They are all friendly when they’re together, and I hope it stays that way."

Tyla's fashion sense gets fans talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla showing off one of her outfits.

While many fans admired the singer's style, others were scratching their heads, saying she missed:

KopperRea said:

"I’ve clearly aged out of understanding youth fashion. I love her down, but I don't understand this at all, shem."

