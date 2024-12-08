Tyla Shares Her First Stop After Landing in SA: “As Soon as I Got Home, I Went to Chicken Licken”
- Tyla Seethal recently returned to South Africa after being six months away from home
- The Water hitmaker shared that she first went to Chicken Licken after returning home
- South Africans are split over Tyla's statement, with some criticising her choice of food
Tyla Seethal certainly missed her South African flavours and food.
The popular South African-born singer, known simply as Tyla, recently returned to the country after six months away and had to satisfy her cravings.
During her first concert since her return, the Water hitmaker revealed that her first food stop was at Chicken Licken.
Tyla wanted hot wings and slyders
During the first leg of her two-city tour, the Grammy award winner admitted that the first thing she did was get Chicken Licken.
“Guys, as soon as I got home, I went to that Chicken Licken line. I got myself some hot wings and some slyders. You know the story,” she said.
South Africans divided over Tyla’s statement
Social media users were split by Tyla’s confession, with some admitting they loved Chicken Licken as well, while others questioned her taste in food.
Nomvula Mhlongo said:
“I like hot wings, too. Especially Chicken Licken.”
Chantel Crystal Terblanche joked:
“She knows you must have those wings and sliders with lots of WATER🤣.”
Douaneb Naiker added:
“You eat rubbish. That food tastes like soap.”
Moitshidisi Regina Mamosa said:
“I hate their meat.”
Sanele Madikizela stated:
“She went straight to the Salt Department.”
Sindisiwe MaMntambo replied to that:
“Not their hot wings. They're simply the best. Their regular meat, however, Cerebos.”
Jim Rsa added:
“She must have been really hungry.”
Naleni Govender stated:
“Nothing in the world can come close to the taste.”
