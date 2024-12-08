Tyla Seethal recently returned to South Africa after being six months away from home

The Water hitmaker shared that she first went to Chicken Licken after returning home

South Africans are split over Tyla's statement, with some criticising her choice of food

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues

Tyla returned to South Africa after six months away and admitted that her first stop was Chicken Licken. Image: Gareth Cattermole/ @cocoabutterciss (X)

Source: Getty Images

Tyla Seethal certainly missed her South African flavours and food.

The popular South African-born singer, known simply as Tyla, recently returned to the country after six months away and had to satisfy her cravings.

During her first concert since her return, the Water hitmaker revealed that her first food stop was at Chicken Licken.

Tyla wanted hot wings and slyders

During the first leg of her two-city tour, the Grammy award winner admitted that the first thing she did was get Chicken Licken.

“Guys, as soon as I got home, I went to that Chicken Licken line. I got myself some hot wings and some slyders. You know the story,” she said.

South Africans divided over Tyla’s statement

Social media users were split by Tyla’s confession, with some admitting they loved Chicken Licken as well, while others questioned her taste in food.

Nomvula Mhlongo said:

“I like hot wings, too. Especially Chicken Licken.”

Chantel Crystal Terblanche joked:

“She knows you must have those wings and sliders with lots of WATER🤣.”

Douaneb Naiker added:

“You eat rubbish. That food tastes like soap.”

Moitshidisi Regina Mamosa said:

“I hate their meat.”

Sanele Madikizela stated:

“She went straight to the Salt Department.”

Sindisiwe MaMntambo replied to that:

“Not their hot wings. They're simply the best. Their regular meat, however, Cerebos.”

Jim Rsa added:

“She must have been really hungry.”

Naleni Govender stated:

“Nothing in the world can come close to the taste.”

Tyla's song Water marks another milestone in the US

Briefly News also reported that internationally acclaimed South African singer Tyla has made history again.

Since the release of her global hit Water, Tyla has been on a winning streak, and she flew the country's flag high again.

The Johannesburg-born singer broke records and won top local and international awards in 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News