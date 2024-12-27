Tyla impressed many of her supporters for not drinking during her night out in Nigeria

The singer partied with the stars and was offered a shot, which she took a light sip of before putting it down

It's unknown whether she's a drinker or not. Whatever the reason, Mzansi admired her restraint

Fans praised Tyla for not drinking at a nightclub. Images: tyla

Our girl Tyla just bagged more brownie points from her fans for not drinking.

Tyla fake drinks at a nightclub

Tyla's viral night out in Nigeria with Tems and Ayra Starr is still topping trends as many fans dissect the African hotties' outing.

The Water hitmaker was the talk of the social media streets when, during a shot-drinking session, she was captured fake drinking her shot while the ladies gulped theirs. This was followed by a little dance to diffuse the situation, lol!

Many have come to wonder whether Tyla drinks or was simply cautious of the unfamiliar surroundings, but one thing's for sure: her slick move had social media buzzing.

Twitter (X) user ayrastarr360 shared the video:

Fans react to Tyla fake drinking

Netizens praised Tyla's discipline for not taking the shot:

_ladytopaz said:

"Remember when people said Tyla never has a drink in her hands at these clubs? Check what she did with this shot. She’s not about to get herself in sticky situations! I respect that!"

NgamlaJo was proud:

"Smart girl, Tyla, very proud of you. No peer pressure formed against our girl."

nthabiseng_ms was impressed:

"Tyla not taking the shot and doing that dance afterwards is dusting me. A tsotsi van tuka!"

jackie_hussein praised Tyla:

"She knows how to protect her brand."

RicardoSwavey said:

"Trust me, she knows not to drink those shots."

MSaim494015 suspected:

"She must’ve found herself a good female industry mentor."

Tyla expresses gratitude for her success

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's thank-you message to her supporters for the successful year she had.

During her Grammy Awards speech, she thanked her family and fans for holding her down, and praised God for changing her life.

Source: Briefly News