SA Praises Tyla for Not Drinking During Night Out in Nigeria: “She Knows How to Protect Her Brand”
- Tyla impressed many of her supporters for not drinking during her night out in Nigeria
- The singer partied with the stars and was offered a shot, which she took a light sip of before putting it down
- It's unknown whether she's a drinker or not. Whatever the reason, Mzansi admired her restraint
Our girl Tyla just bagged more brownie points from her fans for not drinking.
Tyla fake drinks at a nightclub
Tyla's viral night out in Nigeria with Tems and Ayra Starr is still topping trends as many fans dissect the African hotties' outing.
The Water hitmaker was the talk of the social media streets when, during a shot-drinking session, she was captured fake drinking her shot while the ladies gulped theirs. This was followed by a little dance to diffuse the situation, lol!
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Many have come to wonder whether Tyla drinks or was simply cautious of the unfamiliar surroundings, but one thing's for sure: her slick move had social media buzzing.
Twitter (X) user ayrastarr360 shared the video:
Fans react to Tyla fake drinking
Netizens praised Tyla's discipline for not taking the shot:
_ladytopaz said:
"Remember when people said Tyla never has a drink in her hands at these clubs? Check what she did with this shot. She’s not about to get herself in sticky situations! I respect that!"
NgamlaJo was proud:
"Smart girl, Tyla, very proud of you. No peer pressure formed against our girl."
nthabiseng_ms was impressed:
"Tyla not taking the shot and doing that dance afterwards is dusting me. A tsotsi van tuka!"
jackie_hussein praised Tyla:
"She knows how to protect her brand."
RicardoSwavey said:
"Trust me, she knows not to drink those shots."
MSaim494015 suspected:
"She must’ve found herself a good female industry mentor."
Tyla expresses gratitude for her success
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's thank-you message to her supporters for the successful year she had.
During her Grammy Awards speech, she thanked her family and fans for holding her down, and praised God for changing her life.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za