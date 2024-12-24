South African Grammy Award winner Tyla says she's thankful for all her achievements

The amapiano sensation thanked her family, South Africans and God for supporting her

South Africans flooded the musician's comment section to congratulate her on all her accomplishments

Tyla thanked her family and fans for supporting her after winning a Grammy Award. Images: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Popular South African musician Tyla proved that she's a force to be reckoned with when she won her inaugural Grammy for Best Music Performance for her single Water, in February this year.

The multi-award-winning musician thanked her family for supporting her during her acceptance speech.

"If you don't know me, my name is Tyla from South Africa. Last year God decided to change my life. I want to thank my family, my mother. I know she's somewhere crying," said the artist.

The 22-year-old also scooped four South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this year, which she couldn't attend.

"Sadly I could not make the SAMAs; I honestly tried so hard. I even considered getting a blesser to private jet me over there," she said jokingly.

The multi-award-winning musician also thanked South Africans for always supporting her.

"You guys ride for me. I just remember being young and having dreams of being able to be a global artist and just put music to be loved by people all over the world," she added.

Social media users react to her winning a Grammy Award

Tyla's fans flooded to her social media accounts to congratulate her on winning her first Grammy Award and multiple SAMAs.

@Masana_Romancia said:

"Her accent. Girl is not trying so hard to fit in. Love it."

@IceCream_Mat wrote:

"What’s Going On In South Africa . We’re literally winning everywhere."

@mpoolz_45 said:

"You deserve this Grammy my girl."

@roberttsoo wrote:

"No because the energy of you performing on home ground was insane! You did that and we are soooo proud of you baby girl."

@erfinnata said:

"Well deserve. People just hate because it’s viral on TikTok, without actually checking on her music. Congratulations beautiful."

Tyla's fans question her fashion sense

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africans were unimpressed with Tyla's fashion statement.

The musician showed off her unique fashion sense when she performed in South Africa during the festive season.

Source: Briefly News