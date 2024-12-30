Tyla and her mother recently went viral after fans were stunned by their striking resemblance, with many noting Tyla's beauty comes from her mother

The pictures, shared during Tyla’s return to South Africa for the festive season, also sparked comparisons to her sister Sydney and father

Fans, who had previously been impressed by her mother's appearance at the Grammys, showered praise on her figure and looks in the latest post

South Africans finally got a glimpse of where talented singer and dancer Tyla gets her beauty from. Fans were wowed by viral pictures of the Grammy winner and her mother.

Pictures of Tyla and her mother have gone viral on social media. Image: Kevin Mazur and Paras Griffin

We all know Tyla is all about her family. The star, who recently returned to South Africa in time for the festive season after months abroad, has been having the time of her life with family and friends. She has been spotted hanging out with fellow stars, including Nasty C.

Pictures of the Water singer and her beautiful mother set timelines on fire. Many could not believe the striking resemblance between the mother and daughter. Many also noted how Tyla's mother also resembles her sister Sydney.

Fans react to Tyla and her mother

This is not the first time Tyla's mother has shocked fans with her looks. She made headlines when she posed with her superstar daughter and husband at the Grammy Awards.

The recent picture cemented that Tyla got her looks and body from her beautiful mother. Others noted that the singer also resembles her father.

@giovannabalogna commented:

"Her sister looks just like her mom, and Tyla looks just like her dad."

@FisherRodger added:

"Well mommy you have a good holiday you just made mine."

@f4nty_ commented:

"She’s giving Raye here."

@NTHABEETee said:

"The mom's figure 🥰"

Tyla reflects on how God changed her life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that musician Tyla proved that she's a force to be reckoned with when she won her inaugural Grammy for Best Music Performance for her single Water in February this year.

The multi-award-winning musician thanked her family for supporting her during her acceptance speech.

