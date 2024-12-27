It is the first festive season that the family of the late Connie Chiume had to spend without her

Connie Chiume died on 6 August 2024 at a Johannesburg hospital after battling a short illness

Her daughter penned a heartfelt letter to Connie Chiume, expressing heartbreak leading up to Christmas

Connie Chiume's family had to spend their first holiday season in her absence. The late Gomora star passed away in August, and her family took the time to show appreciation for her on Instagram.

Christmas for Connie Chiume's family was a bittersweet one as they spent it without her. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @dynastyfuturebetty on Instagram

First Christmas without the late Connie Chiume

South African actress Connie Chiume passed away on 6 August 2024 at a Johannesburg hospital. She was reportedly battling a short illness before she was rushed to the hospital.

She was laid to rest on 13 August at the Oasis Of Life Family Church in Daveyton, and some actors and actresses attended her service. Most of them worked closely with the actress.

On Instagram, her family took time to remember her as they approached Christmas Day.

Connie's daughter pens heartfelt letter in her honour

Her loving daughter, Nothando Naledi Mabuza, wrote a heartfelt letter expressing heartbreak as she was hit with the reality of spending her first Christmas without her mother.

"Dear Mom, my Christmas anxiety is shooting up the roof. Everyone’is so happy and joyful during this time, but… for me, it’s different. I don’t know myself without you, but I’m really working to love her and get to know her.

"I miss you so much, Conzaa. As the new year approaches, I pray that your spirit guides me and that the glory of God rains on me," she wrote.

Nothando went on to express her love for her mother and said that she thinks about her every day.

