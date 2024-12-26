South African influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee recently shared her beautiful Christmas card on social media

The 24-year-old YouTuber showed off her pearly white dress and unbruised face on Christmas Day

This is after she made headlines earlier this month for sharing pictures of her bruised face and alleging that her ex-boyfriend beat her up

Cyan Boujee's latest look for Christmas trends. Images: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma stunned social media users with her latest picture and impressed her followers with her beautiful dress on Christmas Day. South Africans praised her clean look and applauded her resilience a week after she revealed that she was abused by her ex-lover.

IOL revealed in November that Cyan confirmed that she's not selling her body but wants to be taken care of if she is in a relationship with a person.

"I am not selling. I feel like I have things to do, I have gas to pay, honey, my wig, do you know how much this is? I really want to go with someone that understands that and can maintain me,” she said

The YouTuber also recently revealed that she broke up with her new boyfriend who allegedly beat her up.

Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula also took to social media on Wednesday, 25 December 2024, to share the DJ's viral picture.

South Africans respond to her Christmas card

The influencer, Cyan Boujee took to her Instagram account on Christmas Day to share her Christmas card.

"It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas," she wrote.

South Africans also took to social media to respond to her gorgeous Christmas look.

@MalumeRichie responded:

"Under the make up is blue berry scars."

@ItisSamhere said:

"Indeed, fear make-up. Wasn't she beaten up?"

@BrotherWisey wrote:

"So, these people book photo shoots just to post as if it’s from their houses."

Cyan Boujee reality TV show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the YouTuber, Cyan Boujee has bagged a reality TV show.

Entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela announced:

"The controversial social media personality will be starring in her own reality television show set to air on Moja Love (DStv channel 157)."

Fans of the DJ who follow her YouTube channel can't wait for her reality TV show.

