The South African Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza has sought help from his fans and followers

The legendary star asked for financial help from netizens to have his second operation done

This came after the star was rushed to the hospital earlier this year for the second time due to his health

The South African Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza seems to be in trouble financially and health-wise.

Doc Shebeleza seeks financial help

This hasn't been a good year for legendary artist Doc Shebeleza, who has been admitted to the hospital twice this year.

Shortly after he was discharged from the hospital, Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, reached out to his fans and supporters for financial support as he is due for his second operation in 2025.

According to Daily Sun, the Ebumnandini hitmaker prepared for a second surgery scheduled for 2 February 2025 with a hefty price tag. The artist also mentioned to the publication that his upcoming surgery costs R350 000.

He said:

"I’ve paid some of the money, but now I’m short. I don’t have enough. It’s very difficult, private hospitals are extremely expensive. I need help. I’ve spent years helping others; when someone is in need, they should be supported. I want people to hear this directly from me, not through rumours. I need help, and I'd truly appreciate the love and support from South Africans."

Doc Shebeleza also expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him during these tough and challenging times and when he was hospitalised at a private Johannesburg hospital.

