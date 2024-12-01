Victor Bogopane, best known as Doc Shebeleza, left his family worried, and they shared a health update about the Kwaito legend

Doc Shebeleza said that he was having health problems earlier in 2024 and had been admitted to the hospital

The iconic musician assured fans that he would soon be released from hospital but a recent statement indicates that his condition got worse

Doc Shebeleza's illness has gone on longer than he expected even after a recovery period. The legendary musician previously opened up about some health problems in June 2024.

Doc Shebeleza, namesake of Cassper Nyovest's hit, was under the impression that he was doing much better until circumstances changed. The icon's family turned to the public to share their concern.

Doc Shebeleza's health worsens

According to TimesLIVE, Doc Shebeleza's medical condition took a turn for the worse. The icon was admitted to the ICU at a Johannesburg private hospital and is due to undergo surgery on 2 December 2024.

Doc Shebeleza's family asks for prayers

The family's spokesperson, Shakes Mavundla, shared some details about Doc's health, saying problems came out of the blue. He said:

"I’m shocked as he was looking happy and healthy and preparing for the Aboguluvala event in Soweto but we are hopeful he will make it after the operation.”

Shakes concluded by asking South Africans to pray for Doc. He remarked:

"Mzansi, please put our Kwaito legend, businessman, Amaha chairperson in your good blessed prayers, who continues to assist the poorest of the poorest in our beautiful country.

