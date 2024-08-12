Kwaito musician Mapaputsi is allegedly sick and has been bedridden since October 2023

The star's health condition is allegedly worsening, and his family is concerned as he is refusing hospitalisation

People close to the situation are worried, and it is reported that Mapaputsi is refusing visitation from people

Kwaito legendary singer Mapaputsi is reportedly very sick, and his family is growing worrisome because his health is not improving. The star has reportedly been bedridden since October 2023.

Mapaputsi is sick and in bed

Izinja hitmaker Mapaputsi is reportedly not in a good health state and his condition is not improving.

According to ZiMoja, the singer's condition is worsening, and he has been confined in his bed since last year.

The news publication quoted a source close to the situation saying, "There is not much progress with his health, and he's been sick in bed since October last year. He's still refusing to go to hospital."

The singer is only allowing his close family members to visit him at his home and is also not taking any phone calls either.

Why is Mapaputsi refusing medical care

The news publication also reported that his family is worried because he is refusing hospitalisation.

"He hasn't improved since [last year], and the family fears the worst. His condition has deteriorated and is not getting any better," the publication continued.

The star has assured his loved ones that he will go to the hospital, but he has allegedly been dragging his feet.

Despite the worry, his family is very optimistic about his recovery and is praying that his condition gets better.

