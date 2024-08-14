Mapaputsi has reacted to news reports suggesting that he was bedridden and in need of medical attention

The legendary Kwaito singer posted a video of him saying that he was not sick in bed, but instead, he was in Durban

Earlier reports suggested that Mapaputsi's illness was getting worse and that he refused to go to the hospital

Mapaputsi made headlines recently when it was said that he was in a serious health condition. However, the legendary Kwaito singer has posted a video where he stated that he was doing good.

Singer Mapaputsi hits back at claims he is sick

South African Kwaito singer Mapaputsi reportedly posted a video on WhatsApp in which he spoke about news reports that he was bedridden. TshisaLIVE reported that Mapaputsi slammed these reports and mentioned that he was having a good time in Durban.

In the video posted by @inno_nkadimeng, Mapaputsi was smoking and said that he was fine and would be accepting bookings for November and December.

"Where are those people saying that I am sick? Me? I am in Durban. Those people who are saying my family, what what, I do not know anything about that. If you wish to book me for November and December, do it. I will see you soon."

Is Mapaputsi really sick?

Reports of Mapaputsi being sick are not new and they have been circulating for some time. Briefly News previously shared that sources close to the Izinja singer said that his condition was getting worse and that he refused to go to the hospital.

Now, TshisaLIVE shared that a music executive said Mapaputsi has recovered and that he went to Durban for some "fresh air."

