King Mondada is in hot water with a Limpopo-based event organiser, Mphoza Mashabela, over his failure to honour a booking.

King Monada will appear at a court in Limpopo for the booking fees scandal. Images: @kingmonadamusic

King Monada ditches event in Limpopo

Malwedhe hitmaker King Monada will face an event organiser in court over their booking fees dispute. According to TshisaLIVE, King Monada pulled another no-show incident despite being paid his booking fees.

Mphoza Mashabela from Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM) told the news publication that he is heartbroken as he gave King Monada two chances to correct his mistake.

Briefly News previously reported that Mphoza demands R60K from Monada as he did not pitch for his events two times.

"What this guy did to me broke my heart as my reputation as an organiser was tainted by his unprofessionalism," the publication quoted Mphoza, who added that they are not enemies.

Monada served with a letter of demand

This booking fee battle dates back to 2022, when Monada did not perform at the awards ceremony. The two came to some sort of arrangement that he would perform again in 2023, but he was a no-show.

His lawyers contacted Monada's legal team and stated that he demanded R60,000 back from Monada despite paying him R35,000. The additional fees of R15,000 are for legal fees and R10,000 for "pain and suffering".

Babes Wodumo no-show at Randburg gig

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babes Wodumo disappointed many of her fans when she failed to pitch for an event at Amigo's Bar and Grill in Randburg.

Patrons were disappointed, and the organisers slammed her for not showing up.

Fans travelled long distances and waited all night for Babes Wodumo, who did not provide any explanation for missing the event.

