Music producer Chymamusique poked fun at King Monada's broken English when he tried engaging with him

The South African muso posted a screenshot of the Facebook conversation between them and laughed at him

Netizens all laughed at King Monada, especially after Chymamusique said he was finding it hard to understand him

Music producer King Monada became a laughing stock online when he was mocked by Chymamusique.

Chymamusique exposed King Monada for typing in broken English. Image: @chymamusique, @kingmonadamusic

Chymamusique trolls King Monada

Popular DJ and producer Chymamusique laughed at King Monada's hilarious broken English. The star wrote a post on Facebook speaking about trusting people who speak about others.

“If someone comes to you and talks bad about others, just know that they talk bad about you too when you are absent,” he wrote.

When Monada tried engaging with him, he wrote a reply that did not make sense. Mocking him, Chymamusique said: "This day can end because wow. I even have a headache from trying to understand."

Mzansi laughs at King Monada

Netizens poked fun at Monada and responded with laughing emojis. Many said they were finding it hard to understand him.

lebogang_tebeila joked:

"He nailed the intro and the conclusion- the rest was the unspoken language that only those with spiritual connections would understand!"

adolf_sa laughed:

"The intro is not make sure."

hisekani asked:

"Guys, don’t talk bad about King M."

agnobays

"Tell him to sing it, maybe you'll understand."

gi.dieon said:

"Only he understands what he is saying."

obieking joked:

"I thought I was dizzy."

kaybee_sk added:

"I am still trying to understand what King Monada is saying."

King Monada dragged to court by disgruntled event organiser

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial star King Monada was dragged to court allegedly over another no-show incident even though he was paid.

The organiser of the event, Mphoza 'Mpho' Mashabela, explained to the media that he paid Monada the full booking fee and that he was left heartbroken as he gave King Monada two chances.

Mashabela also mentioned that he booked King Monada for an awards show, which he failed to pitch, but he was given another chance.

