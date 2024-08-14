Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie's running has paid off, as he has shed some weight

McKenzie excitedly shared his progress on X as he had begun running just days after being sworn in as a Cabinet member

South Africans applauded him and congratulated him for being persistent and consistent, with many saying he inspires them

Gayton McKenzie celebrated continuing his weight-loss journey. Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie's weight-loss journey continues as he shares how much he has lost.

Gayton McKenzie celebrates losing weight

McKenzie posted on his X account @GaytonMcK sharing his exciting news. The leader of the Patriotic Alliance began sharing his running journey shortly after he was sworn in as a minister and part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

McKenzie's earliest videos showed him preparing for the Nelson Mandela Foundation walk run. In this video, he revealed that he had lost nine kilograms since starting his journey.

"Yesterday, I wanted to eat some cake, but I remembered that tomorrow is Wednesday. You can lose weight. You can walk, you can run, and you can do whatever."

He then says that he weighed 137 kilograms and shows how much he lost by climbing on the scale, which shows he lost 1.6 kilograms.

"You can do it. Walk and run. Don't forget to eat well."

View the video here:

South Africans proud of Gayton

Netizens flocked to the comment section to sing McKenzie's praises.

Thanos said:

"Gayton is literally getting fit for president."

Kastido agreed with him.

"The most important part is food. Eat well. You are doing great, man. Keep it up."

Wa Lefoko said:

"You are the definition of charity beginning at home."

Rain Song said:

"Congratulations, leader. Keep it up."

Elite said:

"Salute, ma se kind! Live by example. The citizens need good leaders, and you are headed in the right direction."

Gayton McKenzie promises to support athletes

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that McKenzie made a promise to the athletes who returned from the Olympics in France.

He said the government would ramp up support for athletes and praised them for bringing more Olympic medals than the previous competition.

