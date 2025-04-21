Volodymyr Zelensky’s Visit To Happen on Thursday, South Africans Not Excited
- The president of Ukraine is expected to land in South Africa on 24 April 2025 for his state visit
- This was after president Cyril Ramaphosa invited him to the country to discuss peace talks in the wake of Ukraine's continued conflict against Russia
- South Africans discussed the possibility that the MK Party is planning to disrupt the visit with protests
JOHANNESBURG — Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit is expected to go as planned despite the MK Party's intention to protest his visit.
Presidency confirms Zelenskyy's visit
According to The South African, The Presidency confirmed that Zelenskyy's visit is still continuing as planned. However, the official agenda has not been publicised, and this may be because the MK Party announced its intention to protest his visit. The Presidency's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that the visit is a continuation of ongoing efforts to find peace between Russia and Ukraine.
The two countries have been locked in combat since Russia announced its full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country. Despite multiple attempts from global leaders to broker peace, the war continues. South Africa was part of a delegation of African countries in 2023 who met with Zelenskyy to present their plan to bring an end to the conflict.
MK Party's planned protest
However, the MK Party planned to disrupt the visit. In a press briefing where the party updated the nation about the outcomes of its recent National High Command, Secretary-General Floyd Shivambu slammed Zelenskyy. He called Zelenskyy a puppet of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. He said the visit violates South Africa's historical position of anti-imperialism and non-alignment.
What did South Africans say?
Netizens commenting on The South African's Facebook account discussed the visit and the MK Party's plans to disrupt it.
Lyn Room said:
"Zelenskyy is a great man and a leader, unlike the MK Party."
Tebogo Maake said:
"This one must come to South Africa. His reasons are for wheat and agriculture."
Samuel Theledi said:
"He can come. Putin knows very well that the ANC doesn't support an American puppet like Zelenskyy."
Ronnie Matsikitlane said:
"Point of correction: He is not visiting us South Africans. He's visiting Ramaphosa and his friends."
Wandise Kingsley Baninzi said:
"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin must cone to South Africa uninvited."
Vikter Dlamini said:
"We don't have money or weapons to offer., the only thing is to stop trying to expand NATO to Russian borders and save lives."
Maluleke Bongani Simon said:
"There are many things that we can protest for, like water, healthcare services, corruption. Imagine protesting because the Ukraine president, Zelenskyy, is coming to South Africa."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashes with Donald Trump and JSD Vance
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Zelenskyy got into a heated exchange with United States president Donald Trump and deputy president JD Vance. The exchange happened on live TV.
Zelenskyy was at the White House to discuss a peace deal with Russia. Trump said diplomacy was necessary to end the war. When Zelenskyy asked what sort of diplomacy, Vance slammed him.
