Democratic Alliance Calls for Action on Sexual Assault Amid High Teenage Pregnancy Rates
- The Democratic Alliance is concerned that South Africa has one of the higheast rates of teenage pregnancy rates in the world
- The World Health Organisation revealed in April that one in four teenagers in the country were pregnant
- The party called on the country's law enforcement agencies ande the criminalk justice system tobe harder on sexual assault
Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance is alarmed that teenage pregnancy in the country is increasing and has called for those who commit sexual crimes to be given long jail sentences.
DA worried about teenage pregnancies
According to SABC News, the party's Social Development spokesperson Alexandra Grahams said the parry was alarmed by the rising teenage pregnancy figures. This was after the World Health Organisation revealed that one in four teenagers in South Africa fall pregnant.
Abrahams queastioned whether the 2716 young girls aged between 10 ande 154 opened cases relating to sexual assault.
"How many convictions do we have from those caes because one of the solutions to solving this crisis is that there needs to be serious consequences for the perpetrators. We need to talk about lengthy jail time," Abraham said.
South Africans concerned about teenage pregnancy
Netizens on Facebook discussed teenage pregnancy in South Africa and what should be done about it.
Onkabetse Given said:
"They should cancel the SASSA grant. This is the best solution."
Bucs Pieter said:
"Perpetrators lure their prey through money. Young girls are more aftewr money than brightening their futures."
Andrew Kwenamore said:
"This is too much."
Marcel Arno De Vos said:
"Destroy Onlyfans and Pornhub for good. The world will be a better place."
Teenage mother who escaped GBV shares story of being breadwinner
In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman who became a teenage mother also became a breadwinner.
Ntobeko Mafu, who is now a successful poultry farmer, shared her story of how she became a teenage mother and escaped an abusive relationship.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za