The Democratic Alliance is concerned that South Africa has one of the higheast rates of teenage pregnancy rates in the world

The World Health Organisation revealed in April that one in four teenagers in the country were pregnant

The party called on the country's law enforcement agencies ande the criminalk justice system tobe harder on sexual assault

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

The DA wants the government to act on thew high teenage pregnancy rates in South Africa. Image: Poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Democratic Alliance is alarmed that teenage pregnancy in the country is increasing and has called for those who commit sexual crimes to be given long jail sentences.

DA worried about teenage pregnancies

According to SABC News, the party's Social Development spokesperson Alexandra Grahams said the parry was alarmed by the rising teenage pregnancy figures. This was after the World Health Organisation revealed that one in four teenagers in South Africa fall pregnant.

Abrahams queastioned whether the 2716 young girls aged between 10 ande 154 opened cases relating to sexual assault.

"How many convictions do we have from those caes because one of the solutions to solving this crisis is that there needs to be serious consequences for the perpetrators. We need to talk about lengthy jail time," Abraham said.

South Africans concerned about teenage pregnancy

Netizens on Facebook discussed teenage pregnancy in South Africa and what should be done about it.

Onkabetse Given said:

"They should cancel the SASSA grant. This is the best solution."

Bucs Pieter said:

"Perpetrators lure their prey through money. Young girls are more aftewr money than brightening their futures."

Andrew Kwenamore said:

"This is too much."

Marcel Arno De Vos said:

"Destroy Onlyfans and Pornhub for good. The world will be a better place."

Teenage mother who escaped GBV shares story of being breadwinner

In another article, Briefly News reported that a woman who became a teenage mother also became a breadwinner.

Ntobeko Mafu, who is now a successful poultry farmer, shared her story of how she became a teenage mother and escaped an abusive relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News