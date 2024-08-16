Home Affairs Welcomes Court Decision to Deport 95 Libyans
- Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber has instructed his department to carry out deportation instructions swiftly
- The Magistrate will issue a confirmation for the process to begin while observing legal processes
- These 95 men had been arrested at a suspected military base in White River, Mpumalanga
Removal of the 95 Libyan citizens has been the welcoming rally call of the South African government. This comes after the State withdrew their case against the accused.
“Consequently, Home Affairs officials were in court to secure the confirmations for deportation from the Magistrate as this will pave the way for their deportation,” as recorded in a departmental statement.
"As indicated earlier, deportation was among the options Home Affairs considered working with other law enforcement authorities,” It mentioned that it is prepared to return the group to their home country.
“We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure that anyone who breaches the immigration laws of the country is processed through the courts and accordingly faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,”
According to BusinessDay, the department will take further action now that the men are in their custody and will follow protocols for expulsion.
Mzanzi are still not amused
Despite Home Affairs trying to put a positive spin on the situation, feelings towards the outcome of this case are still boiling over.
South Africa's fury persisted as the majority wanted to see justice served.
@Thapz__ begs the question:
"Did you try and find out how they got here, and what was the purpose of the military base or you just don't care?"
@Misah_Mdiza turns to action:
"Why depot them ... Arrest these people !!"
@_Makhanya_ has a feeling we haven't seen the back of this type of scenario:
"They're just gonna come back"
SA furious as State withdraws case against the 95 Libyans
The Libyans caught operating an illegal, covert military training camp will be deported to their home country. The State decided to withdraw its case against them a few weeks after their arrest, choosing to deport rather than prosecute them.
Many South Africans were disheartened by the decision to drop the charges, with some calling for the Libyans to face the full force of the law.
