Members of the MK Party who were shown the door and removed as MPs have not given up on their positions

10 of them have filed an urgent application with the Western Cape High Court to challenge their removal from Parliament

South Africans were curious and discussed whether the members had a case they could win against the party

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

MPs from the MK Party who were fired are heading to court. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — Members of the MK Party who were fired from Parliament have taken their case to the Western Cape High Court.

Fired MKP MP head to court

@IsmailAbramjee posted the court application on his X account. The 10 members escalating their dismissal to court will appear before the Western Cape High Court on 21 August. This was after they were removed as MK Party MPs.

The party has been plagued with removals and leadership changes. Arthur Zwane was recently fired from his position as secretary-general after he was reinstated when he resigned, only for him to be shown the door once more.

Read the court document here:

Netizens discuss if MKP has a case

South Africans debated whether the members stood a chance to succeed in court.

War and Other Love Stories said:

"Zuma has a lifetime budget for court. Good luck."

SibongileSQ_ asked:

"Can they make this challenge, though? Or are they just trying their luck because they serve at the behest of the party that nominated them?"

One Music said:

"It goes without saying that those are not members of MK. They sound like members of the DA. They are spies."

Kleva Black said:

"Poor Floyd. What has he walked into?"

MC said:

"This really worries ANC members."

MK Party insider claims church group members are the ones who were fired

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a senior MK Party member claimed the fired MPs were from a significant church group.

He claimed that the group, supporting the MK, has been trying to influence the party.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News