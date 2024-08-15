The Libyans who were caught running an illegal secret military training camp will be sent back to their home country

The State dropped its case against them weeks after arresting them and opted to deport them instead of persecuting them

South Africans were disappointed that the case was dropped and some wanted them to face the full might of the law

MPUMALANGA — The State has dropped its case against the 95 Libyans that were arrested for running a secret military training facility.

State to deport 95 Libyans

According to eNCA, the group of 95 Libyan men who were caught in White River, Mpumalanga running an illegal and secret military training facility will be handed over to the Department of Home Affairs where they will be deported. The National Prosecuting Authority said there was not enough evidence to charge them.

South Africans slam the law

Netizens commenting on @eNCA's tweet were disappointed that the case was dropped.

Lerato Pillay said:

"We don't have leaders! In Russia or China, they would be ancestors by now."

Yours, Sincerely said:

"It was either this, or they were ready to snitch like nobodies' business."

Car of the Day said:

"Just like the George building investigation, it's an egg in the face to South Africans."

Sunrise claimed:

"Of course because the military training facility is owned by AfriForum members."

Master sisd:

"A bribe was definitely involved or they paid certain government officials money as rent every month."

Unathi Afrika said:

"The State knew fully exactly what was going on and just wanted something to distract the public from something more sinister that they are doing."

Mthuli said:

"The money launderer has received a ransom."

Bukhosi Kat said:

"I told you that there are people in high places who are working with these merceneries."

Illegal gun training facility busted in Modimolle, Limpopo

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service busted an illegal training facility in Limpopo.

The facility was on a farm and the police seized licensed firearms and ammunition. Nobody was arrested.

