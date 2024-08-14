Soweto residents who are fed up with foreign-owned spaza shops took matters into their own hands

Videos on social media have been circulating of residents compelling shop owners to remove their businesses from the White City township

This was after a foreign national who owns a shop allegedly shot and killed a little child, causing fury in the community

With nine years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, provided insights into infrastructure challenges in South Africa at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

White City residents closed shops owned by foreign nationals. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOWETO, JOHANNESBURG — Residents of Soweto took to the streets to remove foreign-owned spaza shops after a little girl was allegedly killed.

Sowetans remove foreign-owned spaza shops

Crime activist @Abramjee posted three videos which provided a picture of the tension developing in Soweto townships. In one of the videos, a community meeting is taking place in the presence of members of the South African Police Service. In the video, one of the community members addresses one of the foreign nationals and questions why the man's brother bought a gun illegally. She then says that the community will help foreign nationals close their shops nonviolently.

The next video shows spaza shop owners filling a delivery van with their stock with the help of community members in the presence of the police and Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens. Community members are singing struggle songs in the video.

View the videos here:

South Africans discuss the videos

Netizens conversed at length about the videos and the impact foreign-owned spaza shops in communities have on the local economy.

Mashesha said:

"I fully agree with the community. The only saddest thing would be for those shops to remain occupied whilst the community needs to buy things."

Transporter said;

"Well done. Blame nobody else but South Africans for allowing whatever has been happening in the country."

Kazkbushi said:

"They have every right to chase them out, and it's not xenophobic! Our laws are clear."

Axo said:

"In Katlehong, you won't find a single foreign-owned spaza shop."

Ziyanda said:

"South Africans are busy lately, and I like that."

Aaron Motsoaledi calls for spaza shop audit

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that former Home Affairs minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi called on spaza shops to be audited.

He said spaza shops should be audited to check their compliance; if they are found non-compliant, they must be closed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News