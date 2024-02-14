Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, the Home Affairs minister, announced new resolutions to monitor spaza shops in townships and rural areas

He called on mayors to audit spaza shops and traditional leaders to register all foreigners in their regions

South Africans discussed the resolutions and called for more stringent action to be taken against them and illegal immigrants

Aaron Motsoaledi is cracking the whip on spaza shops in the country. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and David Harrison/The Times /Gallo Images/Getty Images

The minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, called for every mayor in the country to audit spaza shops in their areas. He said that if the owner is an illegal resident of the country, they must be deported, and if he is legally in the country, the shop must be registered. His words were met with mixed feelings.

Motsoaledi announces spaza shop resolutions

In an interview he conducted with @Newzroom405, Motsoaledi said that the purpose of this audit would be to assess the shop's legal standing and the shop owner's citizenry. This came after there have been reports of children allegedly getting sick from eating foods and snacks supplied by foreign-owned shops.

Spaza shops must be registered: Motsoaledi

He insisted that municipalities start regulating spaza shops. When they register them, they must be registered for tax. He revealed that all traditional leaders must have a register of all people within their jurisdiction of people who live in their areas who are foreigners. He noted that foreign nationals go to rural areas and do not report their presence to the traditional leaders.

Motsoaledi further added that municipalities would follow bylaws. He slammed those who opened spaza shops without permits, registering to pay for tax and living and eating where they operate their businesses. Watch the video here:

Netizens feel lukewarm about his announcements

South Africans called for illegally-run spaza shops to be closed down. Some also believe that the problem is more significant than spaza shops.

LadyB asked:

“How does an asylum seeker open a spaza shop?”

Jim Rachidi said:

“Close all of them. They are feeding our kids poison.”

Professional Whistler said:

“The problem is no longer illegal immigrants. The problem is immigration influx. We have limited resources that are overstretched.”

Melikhaya Pantsi pointed out:

“Running a business whilst you are illegally in SA must be a punishable offence by 10 years in prison.”

Ncicbane remarks:

“The municipal officials must develop a system where it would be easy to report the illegal immigrants to the immigration offices.”

